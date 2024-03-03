Portland Maine Encyclopedia of the 1960s, 70s & 80s
Platform: Facebook (private group)
Members: 17,646
Why it’s worthy: This group is a rich resource for anyone who’s lived in Portland over the past 60 years and wants to keep old memories alive, as well as anyone new to the city wanting to learn about its cultural history. It’s run by two longtime Portland residents – Bonnie Blythe and Steve Strom – who worked together at Portland restaurants in the 1980s, including Hu Shang and Carbur’s. The posts are a mix of photos, memories and questions from members. Recent ones include a detailed black-and-white photo of Portland’s waterfront in 1975, pages from the program of the “Ninth Annual Square & Folk Dance Festival” in Portland in 1961, a Portland Little League team photo from the early 1960s, and photos of the Recordland store on Congress Street in 1978 and 1990.
