PORTLAND – Dorothy G. (Beach) Nelson, 97, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Feb. 24, 2024.

She was born in Portland, a daughter of Roy and Celia Whitman. She attended local schools and graduated from Portland High School. She married Albert S. Nelson in 1945 while he was on leave from the U.S. Navy. They made their home on Munjoy Hill in Portland after Albert was discharged from the Navy, at the end of WW2. They later bought a house in Morrill’s Corner where they lived for the rest of their lives.

Dorothy worked as a clerk at UNUM for many years in the Records Dept. and the Life Underwriting Dept. She retired from UNUM to take care of her husband.

After her husband’s death in 2013, Dot kept busy going to exercise classes and playing Bingo with friends at St. Pius Church in Portland. She loved to quilt, making individual quilts for all of her children and grandchildren. She also loved to knit hats and socks for anyone in the family who wanted them. She was an avid reader her entire life, preferring mystery novels.

Dorothy was predeceased by her husband, Albert; daughter-in-law, Barbara Nelson; and granddaughter, Jennifer Nelson.

She is survived by her children, Linda (Bill) Logan of Voorheesville, N.Y., Judy (Mike) Lydon of Windham, Bob Nelson of Buxton, Lois (Norm) Lobley of South Portland, and Diane (Mike) True of Hope; nine grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.

Services will be private. Please visit http://www.jonesrichandbarnes.com to sign Dorothy’s online guest book.