SOUTH PORTLAND – Eleanor was born, the daughter of Italian immigrants, Soveria and Aniello Maietta.

She was the sixth of 10 children and was predeceased by all nine siblings, James Maietta, Mazie Foley, Philip Maietta, Camilla Gammon, Caroline Mancini, Mary Dulac, Dominic Maietta, Louis Maietta and Lenora Foley.

She married Vincent Zappia on Aug. 13, 1946, and they went on to have five children, Maria Hughes (John), Tina Dickhaut (Ed), Elena Reminga (Carl), Serena Wood (Bruce) and John Zappia (Lili).

She was grandmother “Grammy” to Julianne Sperber (John), Peter Feeney (Sheri), Jeffrey Reminga (Maria), Thomas Reminga and Paul Reminga (Maura), Edward R. Dickhaut (Summer), Troy Dickhaut (Heather), Kiley Dickhaut, Alexandra and Justin Sly, Trevor Wood (Robin), Amy and Rob LaMarre. She was also great-grandmother “Gigi” to Sebastian and Samuel Ascanio, Liam and Connor Feeney, Magdalena, Ines, Leah, Austin and Sadie Reminga, Olivia and Halle Dickhaut, Madelyn Herrick, Sophia and Oceanna LaMarre, Sydney and Jacob Sperber.

She will be sorely missed by all! Everybody loved Gram and she felt the same.

Eleanor was an incredible lady, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She instilled in her children the value of hard work, loyalty and love of family. Her door was always open to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. By her actions, she showed them how to be gracious and kind. She was a fantastic cook and baker and was known for her wonderful holiday traditions that her whole family enjoyed. She was always there for everyone, especially in time of need. She was a giver to all people and was an icon in the Italian community. For years she dedicated her time to the St. Peter’s Bazaar, making homemade cookies to help the church and its parishioners.

She was loved by all and will be missed by all who knew her.

Services have been held. Arrangements by the Hobbs Funeral Home. Online condolences can be made at http://www.hobbsfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Eleanor’s memory to: Gosnell Memorial Hospice House https://www.hospiceofsouthernmaine.org/gosnell-memorial-hospice-house Or Preborn! https://preborn.com/