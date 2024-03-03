WESTBROOK – Eleanor Therese Cucco of Westbrook, passed away at 83 years old on Feb. 27, 2024 at her home with her daughter Terry by her side on her own terms, as she wished.

Originally from Philadelphia, Pa., she was predeceased by her parents Eleanor Marie Estelle Casey and William Henry White, Jr.; and her son, Thomas William Cucco White.

She is survived by daughter, Mary Therese “Terry” Young, of Steep Falls; and her cousin, James White Sr., of Georgetown, Del.; with a few other cousins in the Philadelphia area where she grew up.

She graduated high school from West Philadelphia Catholic Girls’ High School in 1958.

She enjoyed taking car rides with her daughter to places she’d lived and enjoyed. Her absolute favorite time was the time she spent at Bessey School in Scarborough where she made numerous friends and got involved with all sorts of activities like swimming at the local pool. She could never stop talking about it. She also enjoyed her time at Larrabee Village and met some wonderful people there as well.

Her daughter took her to Boothbay Harbor, Bar Harbor, the Massachusetts Coast and out to eat often. She herself never did learn to drive.

Eleanor enjoyed spending time with herself and used to crochet, loved to read and enjoyed British mysteries and humor. She also played the Viola for many years and played a little piano. She really enjoyed a good concert with the Portland Symphony Orchestra and would drag her children, Theresa and Tommy, from the time they were 5 years old. She wanted her children cultured!

She will be forever remembered for her feistiness which kept her going so long. She made it many years past both parents.

There will be no services as she has always been a bit on the frugal side.