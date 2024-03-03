GRAY – Karl Crummet “K.C.” Hamilton, 84, of Gray, passed away at home on Feb. 28, 2024 surrounded by his loving family. K.C was born in Saco on Nov. 21, 1939 to Karl and Helen (Crummet) Hamilton.

K.C grew up in Bars Mills with his parents and four siblings. He never met a stranger and always “knew a guy” for any job or occasion. He was an avid outdoorsman, hunter and fisherman. He was proud of his service in the U.S. Army from 1957 to 1960. He was an M.P. and later disarmed mines.

On May 3, 1959, K.C. married the love of his life, Erica Byle. Together, they bought land in 1969 and built the house they still own. In 1974, he and Erica started K.C. Hamilton & Sons Masonry. They worked together for many years. K.C. semi-retired in 1986 and began to learn the art of taxidermy. He won multiple awards for his work. He mentored many people. K.C. and Erica spent their winters in Florida for over 30 years, enjoying the sun and fishing.

K.C. is survived by his wife, Erica; sons Jeff, and his wife Joyce, Marvin, and his wife Heidi, Eric and his wife Dana, and Greg; as well as 12 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

A spring time service will be announced shortly. To participate in K.C’s online tribute or share condolences, please visit http://www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com.