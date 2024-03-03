KENNEBUNK – Richard “Dick” Leech, 90, died peacefully on Friday, Feb. 23, 2024, surrounded by family who loved him dearly and spent the day reminiscing about his life before he passed.

Richard was born June 20, 1933, in Kennebunk, the son of A. Wesley and Gladys Leech and brother to Bobby, Junior, and Judy. He graduated from Kennebunk High School in 1952 and lived most of his life in Wells.

He proudly served in the U.S. Air Force from 1952-1956, including time stationed in Germany.

Richard married Eleanor Brooks on June 27, 1953. They had a half-dozen “Congdon’s Kids,” who, along with their spouses, enriched their lives and brought them so much joy: Bette (Leech) and Billy Beyea, Gary and Diane (Fortier) Leech, Craig and Jen (Arcand) Leech, Renee Brooks, Cheryl (Brooks) and Rob Warfield, and Greg and Teresa (Thompson) Brooks.

Richard and Eleanor opened Richard’s Seafood Restaurant in Wells in 1962. Richard’s was sold in 1965 when they took over management of Congdon’s Doughnuts following the tragic death of Eleanor’s brother, Herb, and his wife, Bev (Congdon) Brooks. They owned and operated Congdon’s until 1985, when they sold the bakery to their son and opened Congdon’s Resort. He continued to work at the bakery into his 80s.

Over the years, their family grew to include 20 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren, and four great-great-grandchildren, with more on the way. The holidays were always crowded, but full of love, laughter, and Grampa’s signature stuffing.

His adoring family remembers him as the perfect blend of salty and sweet, who was quick to share a story but never quick to complete it, and who gave the best hugs.

While not direct relatives, the “Congdon family” grew and grew to include hundreds of employees and friends, who also lovingly referred to Richard as “Grampa.” He was known for his warm smile, sense of humor, high pitch singing, and occasional stubbornness.

Richard was an avid outdoorsman, who earned “Biggest Buck in Maine” by bagging a 200-plus pound deer in 1954. He was very, very proud of this accomplishment.

He particularly loved hunting in Chesuncook and fishing at “Space Camp” on Brandy Pond. His excessively passive approach wasn’t always successful, but his family appreciated that it made him easy to locate by simply following the trail of mini Snickers wrappers.

Richard and Eleanor enjoyed snowmobiling and were regulars at the Trailblazer’s Club in Wells, where they also loved to dance. Richard was known to cut a rug at weddings and other events; his family knew to report to the dance floor whenever “We Are Family” played.

A late-blooming interest in crafting and birdhouse construction led to Richard single-handedly solving bird homelessness in the state of Maine. When he passed, he was surrounded by many of the crafts he made with his friends at St. André Health Care in Biddeford, ME.

Richard’s family is grateful for the wonderful care he received at St. André Health Care in Biddeford.

A funeral will be held at New Life Church at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 12, 2024, at 551 Alfred Rd., Biddeford, ME 04005 (across from Home Depot).

To share a memory or leave a message of condolence please visit Dick’s Book of Memories Page at http://www.bibberfuneral.com.

Arrangements are in the care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk, ME 04043.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to St. Andre by sending a check (to “St. André Health Care”) to

St. André Health Care,

407 Pool St.,

Biddeford, ME 04005

or donating online at

https://www.standre.org/ways-to-give/make-a-gift/