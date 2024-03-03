LEWISTON – Robert J. Mullett, Jr., 75, of Auburn, died on Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024 at Central Maine Medical Center from ALS.

﻿He was born in Buffalo, N.Y. on July 7, 1948, the son of the late Robert and Jane Mullett. He married Sharon Prosser on Sept. 28, 1968, in Cuba, N.Y.

He proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy as an ADR2, Second Class from 1968 to 1972.

Robert was a car enthusiast and restored several classic cars, Mustangs, Cougars and a 1934 Ford truck street rod. He was an avid blues guitar player and was proud to donate his 30 guitars to Guitars for Vets.

At the request of the family there will not be any visitation or funeral services. Arrangements by the Fortin Group, 217 Turner St., Auburn, Me 04210, 783-8545.

Donations may be made in Robert’s memory to:

Paralyzed Veterans

of America

245 W Houston St.

New York, NY 10014