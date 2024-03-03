CAPE ELIZABETH – Tonda L. Olson, 80, of Cape Elizabeth, passed away peacefully in her home on Feb. 5, 2024 surrounded by family and friends.

Born in Melrose, Mass. on March 21, 1943, she was the only daughter of Ruby (Faudree) and Richard Olson.

Tonda lived in Worcester, Mass. with an aunt and uncle and three cousins until the age of 6 when she moved to Lynnfield Center, Mass. to live with her parents. At the age of 13, her family moved to Winthrop. At the age of 13 she was diagnosed with juvenile rheumatoid arthritis, a debilitating disease that had a major impact on her life journey. Despite this, she was fiercely independent, competitive, and resilient.

She was salutatorian of her class graduating from Winthrop High School in 1960. She subsequently graduated in 1964 from the University of Maine Orono with a B.A. degree in Sociology. In 1982 she completed a master’s degree in Social Work from the University of Connecticut in West Hartford.

Her professional career was varied. From 1964-1979 she worked as a psychiatric social worker for the State of Maine at the former Augusta Mental Health Institute. Her next position was Director of Health Promotion services for a Portland based non-profit visiting nurse association. In 1986 she embarked on her next employment opportunity with L.L.Bean. Beginning as a Customer Service Representative she progressed to a Human Resources Employment Supervisor for seasonal hiring, a position she held for 12 years until retirement in 2003.

Not content to be retired, she went to work for Maine Medical Center. For the next eight years she split her time between the Recruitment Office and Information Services. She maintained her connection to the hospital as both a volunteer for the Women’s Board, an auxiliary organization whose non-profit businesses provided financial scholarships and other contributions to the hospital, and the Boutique, a retail service for women and infants.

Over the years she enjoyed many pastimes including knitting, pianist, watercolorist, and reading. In retirement she became an avid gardener, theater goer, and traveler visiting over 31 countries. She also enjoyed dining out and arranging mystery rides with friends and family.

Above all else her number one commitment was to her family. Tonda was named and known by her family as the ‘Swedish Princess’. She fully embraced her Swedish family heritage, carefully archiving the photos of her ancestors, gifting Dahla horses and Santa Lucia treasures. She thoroughly enjoyed a good smorgasbord, complete with pickled herring, cucumbers and ski queen cheese.

Tonda is survived by many cousins who she referred to as brothers and sisters, Charles Olson of Sturbridge, Mass., Harold “Jackie” Jackson, Jr. of Piedmont, S.C., Jill Olson of Battle Creek, Mich. now of Decatur, Ga., Kathy Olson of Windham, N.H.

Her memory lives on with several cousins once-removed, who she referred to as her nieces and nephews, Kristin (Olson) and Ronald Italiano of Algonquin, Ill., David and Teresita Olson of Chester, N.H., Peter Olson of Windham, N.H., Kerri (Olson) and Joseph Wenson of Andover, Mass., Kim (Olson) Ferla of Sturbridge, Mass. and Stacie (Olson) and Ryan Kirkwood of Hopkinton, Mass., Rebecca (Olson) and Daniel Payne of Decatur, Ga. She also leaves behind many cousins twice-removed who she treated like grandchildren, Julia, Stephen, Jack, Aiden, Averill P., Averill W., Maisie, Emily, Ben, James and Anna. She leaves behind many dear friends, as well as her beloved cat, Magic, who gave her great companionship for many years.

Tonda’s family greatly appreciates the care Tonda received from Wendy Cathcart MD, Maine Heath Cancer Care and Hospice of Southern Maine.

A Celebration of Tonda’s Life will occur at the Inn by the Sea on Saturday, March 9 at 2 p.m.

If you are unable to attend in person, the celebration will be televised via Zoom. Please contact kerriwenson@gmail.com and a link will be provided.