HIGH SCHOOLS

Maddox Jordan of Noble won the boys’ mile and Teanne Ewings of Greater Houlton Christian Academy prevailed in the girls’ 2-mile at the New England high school indoor track championships Saturday at the Reggie Lewis Center in Boston.

Jordan, a senior, posted a time of 4 minutes, 15.45 seconds. Ewings, a junior, won by more than 5 seconds, finishing in 10:40.09.

Mainers also fared well in the girls’ mile, as York’s Cary Drake (third, 4:57.64) and Portland’s Samantha Moore (fourth, 4:58.61) went under the 5-minute mark.

Billy Albertson of Skowhegan and Arnaud Sioho placed second and third in the long jump. Both had a best jump of 22 feet, 4 3/4 inches, but Albertson’s second-best jump was better.

In the girls’ long jump, Lucy Veilleux of Old Town was third at 17-10 3/4.

Other top six individual finishes came from Kaleb Colson of Sumner in the boys’ 1,000 (fifth, 2:30.70), Andre Clark of Marshwood in the 55 dash (6.51), and Makenna Drouin of Lewiston in the girls’ 55 (7.21).

SOCCER

MLS: Lorenzo Insigne scored in the 27th minute, Sean Johnson made four saves, and visiting Toronto beat the New England Revolution, 1-0, after not winning on the road all last season.

New England has lost two straight to begin the season under first-year coach Caleb Porter.

ENGLAND: Phil Foden led Manchester City’s fightback after an astonishing miss by Erling Haaland for a 3-1 win over Manchester United in a one-sided derby that exposed the gulf between the two Premier League rivals.

City trailed 1-0 at halftime after Marcus Rashford’s long-range strike in the eighth minute and a glaring miss from the prolific Haaland from barely 2 meters out.

Foden succeeded where Haaland earlier failed, smashing in a rising drive for the equalizer in the 56th and then sweeping in a low shot in the 80th minute off Julian Alvarez’s inside pass. Haaland then took advantage of a defensive error to stroke home the third goal in stoppage time with City’s 27th shot of the match.

City moved back to within a point of first-place Liverpool with 11 games to go.

GERMANY: Bayer Leverkusen took another step toward winning the Bundesliga title with a 2-0 win at 10-man Cologne.

Goals from Jeremie Frimpong and Álex Grimaldo helped Leverkusen capitalize on Bayern Munich’s 2-2 draw at Freiburg on Friday to move 10 points clear at the top with 10 rounds remaining.

GOLF

LPGA: Hannah Green made a 30-foot birdie at the final hole to clinch a one-stroke victory over Celine Boutier in HSBC Women’s World Championship in Singapore.

Green made six birdies, three of which came in the final three holes, against one bogey in a 67 for a 13-under 275 total.

PGA: A Monday finish awaits Austin Eckroat and the other leaders at PGA National after the final round of the Cognizant Classic in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, was interrupted by thunderstorms that brought nearly 2 inches of rain in a hurry Sunday afternoon.

Eckroat was the leader at 15 under through seven holes, one shot ahead of Erik van Rooyen – who roared up the leaderboard by opening his round with six consecutive birdies on his way to an 8-under 63. He finished at 14-under 270.

Jake Knapp, the winner last week in Mexico, was alone in third at 13 under with three holes remaining. Shane Lowry was three shots back but finished only five holes.

EUROPEAN TOUR: Jordan Gumberg, an American ranked No. 669, was a surprise winner of the SDC Championship in Eastern Cape, South Africa, when he beat Robin Williams with a 15-foot birdie putt on the second hole of a playoff.

Gumberg shot 68 in the final round. Williams shot 69 after a double-bogey on the 17th hole. Both finished at 12 under.

LIV: Joaquin Niemann won his second LIV Golf title in three starts, closing with a 4-under 66 at LIV Golf Jeddah in Saudi Arabia for a four-shot victory over Louis Oosthuizen and Charl Schwartzel.

TELEVISION

ESPN: Chris Mortensen, the award-winning journalist who covered the NFL for close to four decades, including 32 as a senior analyst at ESPN, died Sunday morning. He was 72.

ESPN confirmed Mortensen’s death. There was no immediate word on the cause or place of death.

Mortensen announced in 2016 that he had been diagnosed with Stage IV throat cancer. He announced his retirement after the NFL Draft last year so that he could “focus on my health, family and faith.”

BASKETBALL

NBA: Tobias Harris scored 28 points, Tyrese Maxey added 24, and the visiting Philadelphia 76ers beat the Dallas Mavericks, 120-116.

Luka Doncic had 38 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists for his third consecutive triple-double, but the NBA’s scoring leader also had seven of 17 turnovers for the sloppy Mavericks.

HOCKEY

NHL: The New York Rangers agreed to terms on a one-year contract extension with veteran goaltender Jonathan Quick that’s worth $1.275 million for the 2024-25 season.

Quick, 38, joined the Rangers last summer on an $825,000 deal after backing up for the Vegas Golden Knights on their Stanley Cup run. He has thrived as Igor Shesterkin’s backup this season, with a 13-5-2 record, 2.45 goals-against average and .916 save percentage in 21 games.

• Longtime Washington Capitals center Evgeny Kuznetsov cleared waivers after not being claimed by any of the NHL’s other 31 teams and has been assigned to Hershey of the American Hockey League.

The team put Kuznetsov on waivers Saturday, hours after he was cleared to practice by administrators for the NHL/NHLPA player assistance program. It’s unclear if Kuznetsov will report to the AHL-leading Bears.

Kuznetsov has one year left on his contract at a cap hit of $7.8 million, with $8 million in actual money owed.

SKIING

WORLD CUP: Federica Brignone won a women’s super-G disrupted by fog in Kvitfjell, Norway, while Lara Gut-Behrami extended her lead in the discipline and overall standings.

Gut-Behrami was second, 0.61 seconds behind Brignone.

• Loic Meillard of Switzerland capped a podium-filled weekend in Aspen, Colorado, by winning a men’s slalom.

After taking second in back-to-back giant slalom races, Meillard overcame a first-run deficit to win with a combined time of 1 minute, 42.73 seconds. He held off Linus Strasser of Germany by 0.89 seconds, while Norway’s Henrik Kristoffersen finished third.

INDOOR TRACK

WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS: Devynne Charlton of the Bahamas broke her own 60-meter hurdles world record at the world indoor championships in Glasgow, Scotland.

Charlton won in 7.65 seconds, taking 0.02 off the record she set in New York on Feb. 11, which was matched by American runner Tia Jones five days later in New Mexico.

