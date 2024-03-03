BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Sara Scali scored 19 points, Yarden Garzon added 17 and No. 14 Indiana closed the regular season with a 71-54 win over Maryland on Sunday to improve to 15-0 at home.

Mackenzie Holmes of Gorham added 11 points on 5-for-5 shooting. A basket by Holmes gave Indiana (24-4, 15-3 Big Ten) a 50-31 lead midway through third quarter, but she limped off the court later in the third and went to the locker room. The Hoosiers’ all-time leading scorer returned to the bench with about a minute left in the Senior Day game and walked without a limp during the postgame celebration.

The Hoosiers tied Iowa for second place in the Big Ten, one game behind Ohio State, but will go into the tournament as the third seed. The tournament starts Wednesday in Minneapolis but the top four seeds, have a double-bye into Friday’s quarterfinals.

Jakia Brown-Turner had 15 points and 13 rebounds for Maryland (17-12, 9-9).

(1) SOUTH CAROLINA 76, TENNESSEE 68: Kamilla Cardoso had 18 points and 14 rebounds for her 13th double-double of the season and the 29th of her career as the Gamecocks (29-0, 16-0 SEC) completed their second straight perfect regular season, beating the Vols (17-11, 10-6) in Columbia, South Carolina.

South Carolina won its 47th straight SEC regular-season game and its 57th straight at home.

(9) LSU 77, KENTUCKY 56: Angel Reese had 22 points and 14 rebounds in what might have been her final regular-season game for LSU, and the Tigers (26-4, 13-3 SEC) defeated the Wildcats (11-19, 4-12) in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

(12) NORTH CAROLINA STATE 75, WAKE FOREST 57: Saniya Rivers scored 23 points, Mimi Collins added 18 points and nine rebounds, and the Wolfpack (25-5, 13-5 ACC) pulled away in the fourth quarter to defeat the Demon Deacons (6-24, 2-16) in Raleigh, North Carolina.

(17) NOTRE DAME 74, (22) LOUISVILLE 58: Hannah Hidalgo scored 26 points – 18 in the second half – and the Fighting Irish (23-6, 13-5 ACC) rallied past the Cardinals (23-8, 12-6) in South Bend, Indiana.

Sonia Citron added 18 points, Maddy Westbeld had 11 points and 11 rebounds, and Kylee Watson scored 10 points for Notre Dame (23-6, 13-5 ACC). Anna DeWolfe of Cumberland had five points.

(21) BAYLOR 67, OKLAHOMA STATE 45: Aijha Blackwell had 20 points and 18 rebounds as the Bears (23-6, 12-6 Big 12) used a strong defensive effort to stymie Oklahoma State (14-15, 7-11) in Waco, Texas.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

(3) UCONN 91, SETON HALL 61: Donovan Clingan scored 19 points and pulled down 11 rebounds to lead a balanced attack, and the Huskies (26-3, 16-2 Big East) by defeating the Pirates (18-11, 11-7) in Storrs, Connecticut.

Freshman Stephon Castle tied a career high with 21 points, and Tristen Newton had 17 points and 10 assists for the Huskies, who finished this season undefeated at home (16-0).

