One of the sweetest events of the year is Maine Maple Sunday, when dozens of maple producers open to the public. It’s gotten so big that some sugarhouses welcome visitors on Saturday, too.
This year, it’s happening March 23 and 24, and an interactive map on mainemapleproducers.com can help you pursue participating sugarhouses based on location. Click on the links to see what products and activities each is offering.
Choose where to visit based on whether you want to eat a pancake breakfast, see how syrup is made or visit with farm animals. Or map out multiple stops and do it all.
