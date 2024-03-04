BIDDEFORD — Our beloved mother Rita (Menard) Scott, formerly of 41 Highland St., Biddeford, Maine, died on Feb. 7, 2024, at age 91.

She was a wonderful mother who will be deeply missed.

Born July 30, 1932, in Biddeford, Maine, Rita was one of seven children born to Ivan and Marie Menard. Rita (Scottie) graduated from St. Joseph’s High School in 1950. She earned her Nursing Degree from Maine Eye and Ear Infirmary in 1953. She was a Pediatrics Nurse at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Granite City, Illinois, from 1953 to 1959. She then was an Emergency Room Nurse at Webber Hospital/Southern Maine Medical center from 1959 to 2000. She also was the Director of Nursing at Beane’s Nursing Home from 1966 to 1969. Rita also volunteered as an EMT at Old Orchard Beach Rescue service from 1976 to 1978. She also taught CPR and volunteered as a Cardiac Rehab Nurse.

Rita’s passions in life were dancing, animals, learning foreign languages, and traveling around the world. Later in life, Rita truly loved all her grandchildren. She never met a stranger; everyone became her friend.

She was predeceased by her husband, Herman Billie Scott, and her daughter, Lorraine Marie Scamman.

She is survived by her brother Leo Menard, and seven of her children: Bill Scott, Sheila Chevalier, Don Scott, Ray

Scott, Sandy DaGraca, Ivan Scott, Michelle Payne, and respective spouses. She is also survived by 22 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren, and seven great-great-grandchildren.

There will be a Memorial Mass at Saint Joseph’s Church on March 23, 2024, at 11 a.m., followed by a memorial luncheon at the church. All attendees are encouraged to wear something yellow, Rita’s favorite color. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Kennebunk Animal Welfare Society.

