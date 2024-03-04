As told to Aimsel Ponti

I would start my day by visiting my daughter at work. She works at Scratch bakery in South Portland, near our house. She always tips me off when the bakers bring out the fresh savory danishes on the weekend. I would order a danish and a large cold brew. Caffeination is a big part of my routine.

I would then go to Sal’s Skate Shop in South Portland to add to my already extensive hat and hoodie collection and have a (Guayaki) Yerba Mate with Joe, Grayson or Phivan. Sal’s plays skate videos on loop and has a drum set and stage inside the store. Sal’s is a regular stop for me.

To feed my insatiable thirst for energy, I would head to Speckled Ax (on Congress Street) directly after and get their specialty slow-brewed tower shot. I believe this to be the most potent coffee in Portland.

Next I would go to Buckdancer’s Choice to peruse weird guitar effects pedals, of which they have an amazing selection. I have been shopping at Buckdancer’s since I was a teenager.

I would grab lunch at Highroller Lobster Co. and order a single cheeseburger, a dozen oysters and a cold brew and talk about rap music with resident shucker and MC Oystahguy.

Advertisement

We would both clear our schedules for the rest of the day and head to my studio (in Portland) to cook up a new song, grabbing a Vietnamese iced coffee at The Proper Cup on the way.

After recording, I would end my perfect day with dinner at Asmara Eritrean restaurant and get the fiery beef stew on injera and coffee service. After the meal, I’d get a bottle of their homemade honey wine to go.

The day would culminate at The Nickelodeon movie theater in Portland to catch an independent horror film and then a nightcap at Evie’s in South Portland.

What would your perfect day look like? Send your itinerary, with a little about yourself, to go@pressherald.com.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »