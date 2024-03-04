Lenny Smith, a member of the sales staff at Videoport, holding a stack of VHS tapes. The popular movie rental business opened in 1987 and was known for its massive amount of foreign films and a section called Incredibly Strange Films. Streaming services and rising costs led to the closing of Videoport in 2015, marking the end of an era for its loyal following. Photo published in the Maine Sunday Telegram, on November 7, 1993. Portland Public Library Special Collections & Archives
