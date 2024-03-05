Gorham native Mackenzie Holmes was a first-team All-Big Ten women’s basketball team selection for a second straight season on Tuesday, but it is not known if the Indiana star will be available when the Hoosiers open the Big Ten tournament on Friday night.

Holmes hurt her left knee in the third quarter on Sunday when she made contact with a Maryland player. She hobbled when she landed and headed to the locker room. She returned to the bench later in the game and participated in the postgame senior ceremony.

The fifth-year senior, who leads Indiana in scoring and rebounding, had to miss time in the past because of injuries to that same knee.

Indiana Coach Teri Moren said on Monday that Holmes and Lilly Meister, who hurt her ankle, were doing better.

“Well, they were both in today to see (athletic trainer) Ben (Tate),” Moren said. “I think they both feel better. I think we’ll know at the end of the week where both of them are, as far as availability for the weekend. I thought there was some optimistic news today. So, I felt good about it. I think Ben feels good about it. But time will tell.”

Iowa star Caitlin Clark is the Big Ten player of the year, and with Holmes was joined on the conference first team by Jacy Sheldon and Cotie McMahon of Ohio State and Sara Scalia of Indiana.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

PEPPERDINE: Lorenzo Romar will be out as Pepperdine coach after six years when the Waves’ season ends.

The ninth-seeded Waves (12-19) play No. 8 seed Pacific (6-25) in the first round of the West Coast Conference Tournament on Thursday in Las Vegas. The Tigers’ coach, Leonard Perry, was reassigned to other duties at the university on Monday. Associate head coach Josh Newman will coach Pacific in the tournament.

FOOTBALL

WEST VIRGINIA: Coach Neal Brown has signed a one-year contract extension that includes a $400,000 pay cut over the next three seasons.

Brown will be paid $4 million in each of the next two seasons, a reduction of $100,000 in 2024 and $200,000 in 2025 from a previous contract signed in 2021. He’ll make $4.3 million in 2026, a $100,000 drop, and $4.4 million in 2027.

