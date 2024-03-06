James Chester “Skip” Boselli, 79, of Kennebunkport, passed away peacefully on Feb. 26, 2024.

Skip was born on Feb. 28, 1944, to Chester “Joe” Boselli and Germaine Michaud in Manchester, New Hampshire. He attended Bishop Bradley High School and graduated from Saint Anselm College. After several years managing his father’s woodworking business, he built a successful career in the computer industry.

Skip had a lifelong passion for boating that took him to the Bay of Fundy, the Northwest Passage, and down the Mississippi River. He loved classic cars, live hockey, and laughing with dear friends. He was a charismatic and engaging storyteller.

More than anything, Skip was a devoted father. He said his greatest achievement was raising two happy, successful adults, and the biggest joy of his life was watching the close relationship his children have with one another. He took immense pride in his grandchildren’s achievements.

He is survived by his daughter, Karen Boselli and her husband Ryan Sylvester, his son Steven Boselli and his wife Morgan Boselli, and his four grandchildren, Luke, Lila, Jackson, and Ethan. He will be buried in Southborough, Massachusetts, in a private family ceremony. A Celebration of Life is planned for April.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: