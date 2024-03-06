UMaine women’s basketball coach Amy Vachon was named America East Coach of the Year for a fifth time on Wednesday, while guard Anne Simon was named the Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year.

Vachon becomes the only women’s basketball coach in America East history to earn five Coach of the Year awards. She guided Maine to its fourth America East regular-season title in six seasons. Less than two weeks ago, Vachon became the sixth America East coach – and second fastest in league history – to reach 100 conference victories. She also surpassed 150th overall wins.

Simon also collected both major players awards in 2022. Simon and former UMaine teammate Bianca Millan are the only players in America East history to be named both Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year in the same season multiple times. She’s the ninth player in league history to win Player of the Year honors at least twice, and the fifth to win Defensive Player of the Year honors multiple times.

Simon was named to the all-conference first team for the third time. Adrianna Smith was a first-team selection for the second consecutive year.

Simon ranked among the top five in the league in eight statistical categories. She led America East in scoring at 18.9 points per game, ranked third in the league in rebounding (7.3), sixth in field-goal percentage (44.4), first in free-throw percentage (81.9), fourth from 3-point range (34.3), fourth in 3-point field goals made per game (2.1), fourth in assists (3.3), second in steals (2.4) and first in minutes (35.0).

Smith led America East in rebounding (11.2) and was third in scoring (16.4).

Send questions/comments to the editors.