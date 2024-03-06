A proposed mixed-use project that includes 284 housing units on a 38-acre portion of the former Gorham golf course on McLellan Road has been confronted with an obstacle: the distance of public water and sewer from the site.

Daniel Riley of Sebago Technics, representing Troiano Properties, told the Planning Board on Monday that access to public water and sewer are about 2 miles away from the proposed project, the Residences at Gorham Country Club. Developer Nick Troiano of Troiano Properties is hoping Gorham would allow cluster septic systems to serve 59 townhouse units in the first phase of the project before extending public sewer for subsequent phases.

Riley indicated Monday a town councilor supports looking at cluster septic systems. Town Council Vice Chair Lee Pratt told the American Journal on Tuesday he sponsored an item in January to have staff look at septic standards and bring back recommendations to the Ordinance Committee.

“There are many new systems out there and we pretty much stick to the traditional system right now,” Pratt said. “My item wasn’t based on this project, it is just something we need to get up to date on.”

The project will be bounded on the north by the Maine Turnpike Authority’s proposed Gorham Connector, which would link Gorham’s Bernard Rines Bypass roundabout on South Street (Route 114) with Exit 45 in South Portland.

The proposed project at the former golf course is made of up six phases. The second phase calls for 10,000 square feet of commercial space to allow for a gas station and a drive-thru window to serve a bank or restaurant. The third phase includes 90 apartment units across multiple 15-unit buildings; the fourth, 15,000 square foot commercial space to allow drive-thru windows; the fifth, 75 apartment units; and the sixth, 60 units as well as a clubhouse, pool and dog park.

Construction would not begin for at least a year and the first phase wouldn’t be completed until two to three years after that, according to Riley. Then, the proposal is to extend the public sewer for the next five phases.

McLellan Road intersects with Brackett Road, which could have public sewer access if extended across New Portland Road from Libby Avenue. Another sewer option could be to bring it to Brackett Road from its intersection with Saco Street, which runs from Westbrook through part of Scarborough. But Riley, after the meeting, said the Saco Street option would mean working with two additional communities.

Planning Board member David Walsh said he appreciates a project that will bring water and sewer to the area.

Troiano said they have been working with Gorham planners on the proposed golf course project for eight months.

“We are very excited to do work in Gorham,” he said.

The Planning Board is expected to take public comments in the near future. Town Councilor Rob Lavoie attended Monday’s meeting and said after that nothing has been decided yet.

“We need the housing,” Lavoie said.

