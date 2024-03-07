SOUTH PORTLAND – Democrat Matthew Beck secured the House District 122 seat in South Portland, triumphing over his opponents in Tuesday’s special election.

Beck secured 1,206 out of the 1,678 votes cast in the special election. His opponents, Brendan Williams and Tristram Howard and Brendan Williams, garnered 239 and 175 votes, respectively.

Beck, D-South Portland, was sworn into office on Wednesday, March 6, by Gov. Janet Mills. Beck now serves House District 122, the seat previously held by the late Rep. Lois Galgay Reckitt.

“I am thankful to the people of South Portland for giving me the honor of representing them in Augusta,” said Beck in a March 7 news release. “I look forward to working with my new colleagues on a range of issues in the coming weeks, including fair labor practices and affordable housing.”

Beck began his duties in the Maine House immediately after being sworn in.

“We are lucky to now have Rep. Beck in the House Democratic Caucus,” said House Majority Leader Mo Terry, D-Gorham in an email. “I look forward to working closely with Rep. Beck on measures that will empower Maine workers and build a more fair economy, along with all the other matters that are important to his constituents and the people of Maine.”

Beck will reportedly serve as a member of the Legislature’s Joint Standing Committee on Judiciary. He was appointed by House Speaker Rachel Talbot Ross, D-Portland. The committee oversees the state judicial system, civil actions including torts and medical malpractice, family law, constitutional rights, reproductive rights, human rights and discrimination.

Beck lives in South Portland with his wife, where they raised three children who attended South Portland public schools. Beck recently retired after 17 years working as a labor representative for IBEW Local 1837. Previously, he worked for nearly 20 years as a television director for WGME Channel 13 in Portland. His platform focused on issues such as gun safety, affordable housing, workers’ rights, the opioid crisis, reproductive choice, and environmental protection.

