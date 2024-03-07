Winners of the seventh annual Black History Month Art Contest, hosted by UScellular and the Boys and Girls Club of Southern Maine, have been announced.

First place went to Sasha, 11, who won $250 for her drawing of Valerie Thomas; second place went to Awinyo Billy, 8, who received $150 for his drawing of Angelo Benton; and third went to Lola, 8, who won $100 for her drawing of Mae Jemison.

The contest asked students to make artwork depicting Black leaders in the fields of science, technology, engineering and math.

Ten finalists were chosen by representatives from the Boys and Girls Club and local UScellular leaders based on creativity, quality, interpretation, clarity of theme and overall impression. The public voted for winners in February and the finalists’ work was displayed in Portland area stores.

