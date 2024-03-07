Orrin R. Nest, 92, a native of Kennebunk, died peacefully in his home Sunday morning. Born Aug. 13, 1931, in Saco, to Charles Nest and Marjorie (Taylor) Nest.

Orrin was a young entrepreneur who started logging and operating a sawmill with his Uncle Frank, too, working at Roger Fibers, PR Boston, and at the Dana Elliot Slaughterhouse. As a boy, Orrin worked with his father on the farm and continued to learn the trade of the meat processing industry.

In 1971, he launched Nest Custom Slaughterhouse, working beside his son, Mike, and son-in-law, Tom. Orrin often referred to himself as a “butcher.” He also made his living as a livestock dealer, traveling to local auctions and farms and widely known for ending every deal with an honorable handshake.

He loved attending the local county fairs. In his early 40s, Orrin participated in pony and cattle pulling. He became an avid supporter of the youth steer pulling, making his presence known as he could be heard shouting “drive ‘em” or “put the white oak to them” from the sidelines, as he enthusiastically cheered on his grandchildren, great-grandchild, family, and friends.

He will also be remembered for his famous pig, Jimmy Dean. They traveled to local parades and exhibitions and were featured in numerous newspaper articles and received many letter’s of astonishment as few people had seen a 1,000-pound pig.

Orrin’s true passions were his family and his love of animals. In his retirement, you could find him with one of his beloved dogs by his side, building and restoring wagons and tending to his small herd of animals. His hands were rarely still.

He is predeceased by his loving wife of 64 years, Janet (2014); his four brothers, William, Benjamin, Edward, and Robert Nest; and two sisters, Margaret O’Neil, and Francis Lauzon.

He is survived by his son, Michael and his wife, Roxanne Nest of Lyman; his daughter, Judith and her husband, Thomas Mullen of Kennebunk; his grandchildren, Becki, Darrick, Matthew, Hailey, and Denis; his great-grandchildren, Ava, Carter, Kenzie, Gracie, Colton, Cody, Cally, and Benjamin Orrin; several loving nieces and nephews and their families; and lots of longtime friends.

A special thank you to Beacon Hospice for their support to Orrin and his family.

Visiting hours will be on Saturday, March 9, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk.

Burial at Mullen Family Cemetery for those who wish to attend: 137 Thompson Road, Kennebunk (wear boots for mud), where he will be laid to rest with his wife. A celebration of life will follow at American Legion, 102 Main St., Kennebunkport.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Acton Fair, PO BOX 7, Lebanon, ME 04027, or to Ossipee Fair, c/o Stacey McConkey, 213 Fredona Church Road, Barnesville, GA 30204.

To share a memory or leave a message of condolence please visit Orrin’s Book of Memories Page at www.bibberfuneral.com.

Arrangements are in the care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk, ME 04043.

