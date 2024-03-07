The top 10 boys’ and girls’ basketball teams and top five boys’ and girls’ hockey teams in Maine as voted on by reporters from the Press Herald, Kennebec Journal/Morning Sentinel, Sun Journal and Forecaster, with first-place votes in parentheses, followed by total points.
Through games of 3/6/24
|BOYS’ BASKETBALL
|1.
|Windham (7)
|79
|2.
|Gorham
|71
|3.
|Gray-New Gloucester (1)
|63
|4.
|Orono
|52
|5.
|Portland
|41
|6.
|Oceanside
|35
|7.
|Hampden Academy
|30
|7.
|Scarborough
|30
|9.
|Cheverus
|24
|10.
|Noble
|4
|GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
|1.
|Cheverus (8)
|80
|2.
|Brunswick
|66
|3.
|Gorham
|64
|4.
|Oceanside
|59
|5.
|Oxford Hills
|40
|6.
|Mt. Ararat
|29
|7.
|Scarborough
|27
|8.
|Old Town
|21
|9.
|Lawrence
|18
|10.
|Cony
|15
|BOYS’ HOCKEY
|1.
|Lewiston (7)
|35
|2.
|Bangor
|25
|3.
|Cheverus/Yarmouth
|24
|4.
|Thornton Academy
|9
|5.
|Leavitt co-op
|7
|GIRLS’ HOCKEY
|1.
|Cheverus co-op (7)
|35
|2.
|Yarmouth/Freeport
|28
|3.
|Penobscot
|18
|4.
|Gorham co-op
|16
|5.
|Portland co-op
|8
