The top 10 boys’ and girls’ basketball teams and top five boys’ and girls’ hockey teams in Maine as voted on by reporters from the Press Herald, Kennebec Journal/Morning Sentinel, Sun Journal and Forecaster, with first-place votes in parentheses, followed by total points.

Through games of 3/6/24

BOYS’ BASKETBALL 1. Windham (7) 79 2. Gorham 71 3. Gray-New Gloucester (1) 63 4. Orono 52 5. Portland 41 6. Oceanside 35 7. Hampden Academy 30 7. Scarborough 30 9. Cheverus 24 10. Noble 4

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL 1. Cheverus (8) 80 2. Brunswick 66 3. Gorham 64 4. Oceanside 59 5. Oxford Hills 40 6. Mt. Ararat 29 7. Scarborough 27 8. Old Town 21 9. Lawrence 18 10. Cony 15

BOYS’ HOCKEY 1. Lewiston (7) 35 2. Bangor 25 3. Cheverus/Yarmouth 24 4. Thornton Academy 9 5. Leavitt co-op 7

GIRLS’ HOCKEY 1. Cheverus co-op (7) 35 2. Yarmouth/Freeport 28 3. Penobscot 18 4. Gorham co-op 16 5. Portland co-op 8

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: