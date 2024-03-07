Derrick Henry is back in the gym, eager to prove turning 30 is just a number that shouldn’t affect the four-time Pro Bowl running back’s value on the NFL’s open market.

The man who organized a group chat among the league’s top running backs last summer is about to find out exactly what teams are willing to pay for proven experience.

And Henry has company with stars such as Saquon Barkley, Josh Jacobs and Tony Pollard – the three running backs hit with franchise tags in 2023 – also reaching free agency. Barkley didn’t sign his tag and wound up playing last season for $10.1 million.

So will these running backs find big contracts when the NFL free-agent market opens next week? Or will they have to be patient, choosy, or simply settle for less?

“We’re all going to find out,” Texans General Manager Nick Caserio said. “Free agency is just – it’s what does the market tell you? And then any player, what are you willing to pay that player commensurate with their role?”

The cost of free agents changes every March with the start of each new NFL year. Positions get slotted, and running backs have been hit the hardest, with less expensive replacements available. Only kickers and punters are paid less on average by position than backs whose bodies take crunching hits every handoff and block.

No NFL team in the offseason gave itself more negotiating time with either a franchise or transition tag on a running back that would’ve cost a mere $9.7 million for 2024. Again, only kickers and punters had a lower value.

Of the nine total tags since the start of the offseason, seven went to defensive players.

So a group of experienced and talented players is poised to hit the free-agent market.

“There’s some good names there,” Giants GM Joe Schoen said at the NFL combine last week. “I mean, it’s a little bit of a saturated market. There are some guys at different ages that have had success, there’s some older guys that have had some success. So, it’s a diverse group.”

Age isn’t a factor for Jacobs, at just 26. But he is coming off his worst season, having rushed for only 805 yards, and the Raiders also have Zamir White as they look for a possible replacement for Jacobs.

“The talent pool at that position in free agency is relatively high,” Raiders GM Tom Telesco said.

Even with the jump in the NFL salary cap for 2024, running backs may be forced to be patient and choosy.

One thing in their favor? The pool for running backs in April’s draft is a bit shallow, with only 12 projected as fifth-round picks or better out of 35 graded before the combine.

DOLPHINS: Miami and tight end Jonnu Smith agreed to terms on a two-year contract, according to a person familiar with the negotiations, giving the Dolphins a pass-catching threat that they lacked at tight end last season.

The person spoke to the Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal had not been announced.

Smith, 28, visited the Dolphins on Tuesday, a week after the Atlanta Falcons released him in a cost-cutting move. He set career highs with 50 receptions for 582 yards for Atlanta in 2023. He also had three touchdown catches.

Smith played for the Patriots in 2021 and 2022.

The Dolphins were the only team in the NFL that did not have a touchdown catch from a tight end in 2023, as they haven’t prominently featured tight ends in the passing game since Coach Mike McDaniel took over at the start of the 2022 season.

Smith, who has 2,423 receiving yards on 219 receptions as well as 20 touchdowns, figures to be a solid option behind receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, who combined for a league-best 2,813 yards last season.

BILLS: Quarterback Mitchell Trubisky is returning to Buffalo to reprise his role as Josh Allen’s backup after signing a two-year contract with the Bills.

The player selected No. 2 overall in the 2017 draft rejoins the Bills after failing to re-establish himself as a starter during two rocky seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Trubisky was cut by Pittsburgh last month after going 2-5 – including 0-2 last season – in 12 overall appearances and eventually losing the backup job to Mason Rudolph.

The Bills continue to believe in Trubisky, who at 6-foot-2 and 220 pounds has the size and mobility to oversee a similar offensive scheme as Allen. Trubisky spent the 2021 season with Buffalo, where he was limited to mop-up duty in completing 6 of 8 pass attempts for 43 yards and an interception in six appearances.

JAGUARS: Jacksonville and guard Ezra Cleveland agreed to a three-year, $28.5 million contract that includes $14.5 million guaranteed, according to a person familiar with negotiations.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because neither side had announced the deal publicly.

The move prevents Cleveland from hitting the free-agent market next week and should solidify a position that was a revolving door in front of franchise quarterback Trevor Lawrence last season.

STEELERS: Pittsburgh released safety Keanu Neal after he failed a physical with the team.

Neal played in nine games for the Steelers in 2023, eight of them starts. He suffered a rib injury in a win over Green Bay on Nov. 12 when he was hit at the end of a 32-yard interception return in the fourth quarter.

The team placed Neal on injured reserve on Nov. 18.

The 28-year-old Neal signed a two-year, $4.25 million deal with the Steelers last March. He had 50 tackles, a fumble recovery and an interception with Pittsburgh. Neal’s departure leaves perennial Pro Bowler Minkah Fitzpatrick and veteran Damontae Kazee as the two most experienced safeties on the roster,with free agency set to start next week.

