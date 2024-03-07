Annual Button Show

The Maine State Button Society will host its annual Button Show and sale with the theme of “Over the Moon For Buttons” from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 6 at St. Hyacinth’s Church, 268 Brown St., in Westbrook.

Collectors and dealers from “all over” will be displaying and selling their buttons, Marilyn Foster, society treasurer, said in an announcement.

Raffles will also be held every half hour. Lobster and chicken rolls will be sold at the event. Admission is free and open to the public.

50 years ago

The American Journal reported March 13, 1974, that Roger Knight told the City Council that three trucks had hit the bridge on Cumberland Street since the first of the year. The board sent a warning signal proposal to the Public Safety Committee.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: