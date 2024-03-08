If you were planning to visit Maine for the first time, February wouldn't be the best month, unless you were a high school sports fanatic. Then you'd be in heaven. But after the destruction of January's two major storm surges, we welcomed a quieter, milder February. Here are some of the Portland Press Herald photographers' favorite photos from the month.
Gabby Saxton carries her friend Ally Borgens on her back as she walks through flood water on Portland Pier at high tide on February 13. Saxton lives in Harpswell and Borgens is in town visiting her. “She is visiting from Florida so we had to get her a lobster roll. This wasn’t going to stop us,” Saxton said. Brianna Soukup/Staff Photographer
A dog rides with its head out of the window enjoying the mild weather on February 15. Brianna Soukup/Staff Photographer
Michelle Brosseau and her son, Levi, 2, at their home in Lewiston on February 1. Brosseau, 32, is a single mom who recently bought a house in Lewiston after being priced out of the Portland area. She works as an office administrator at a vet clinic in Falmouth. Her salary has increased a bit in the last few years, but nowhere close to the 20 percent jump in inflation. Brianna Soukup/Staff Photographer
Stephanie Jopling hugs her son, Elv Jopling, 15, a sophomore at Sanford High School, . Jopling is a part of the alternative learning program at the school, which the The Sanford School Department might cut after this school year. The program serves about 40 students who struggle with anxiety, depression and other issues that make learning in a typical environment difficult. Brianna Soukup/Staff Photographer
From right, Barbara Perry, Holly Perry and Phill Arnold walk back up toward their homes on Peaks Island from the bluff they call, “The Point.” Brianna Soukup/Staff Photographer
Bravo, 4, catches his toy while meeting new friends at Midcoast Humane’s “Speed Dating” event on February 9. Derek Davis/Staff Photographer
A woman is arrested after people blocked Franklin Arterial on February 2 while protesting Israel’s attacks on Palestinians in Gaza. Derek Davis/Staff Photographer
People sit and watch the last of the sun from Fort Sumner Park in Portland on February 6. Derek Davis/Staff Photographer
Dylan Moulton is turning 12 on February 29th, but his family jokes that he is turning 3. Dylan, who loves to be outside hunting, fishing, playing lacrosse and riding his dirt bike, celebrates his birthday on February 28th and March 1st on the year’s with out his birthday. Derek Davis/Staff Photographer
Gray-New Gloucester’s Noah Hebert throws up a shot after being fouled by Noble during the Class A South championship game on Feb. 23 in Portland. Derek Davis/Staff Photographer
Kylie Low, creator and host of Dark Downeast: Maine and New England’s True Crime podcast, photographed at Post Office Park in Portland on February 15. Shawn Patrick Ouellette/Staff Photographer
Catherine Gibson of Orr’s Island talks to “The Listening Wall” during the closing party for an art exhibition at Fort Andross in Brunswick February 14. Artist Hannah Elizabeth Bevens, left, created the recurring public art performance. Shawn Patrick Ouellette/Staff Photographer
Peyton Brewer-Ross was killed at Schemengees Bar & Grill as he played cornball, one of 18 people killed in the Lewiston mass shooting. His sister, Nancy Lowell-Cunningham, wipes away tears as his fiancée, Rachael Sloat, speaks about Peyton Brewer-Ross during the state commission hearing investigating the mass shooting on Oct. 25. Shawn Patrick Ouellette/Staff Photographer
Shema Rwaganje of Cheverus battles for a loose ball with Kevin Rugabirwa of Portland February 22. Shawn Patrick Ouellette/Staff Photographer
“A Flying Flock” toboggan team and supporters enjoy Chef Dustin Martin’s food around a fire at the Camden Snow Bowl on February 3. Shawn Patrick Ouellette/Staff Photographer
Ross and Anna Phillips walk their dog Greta, a Moyen Poodle, on Gooch’s Beach in Kennebunk at sunset on February 9. Gregory Rec/Staff Photographer
Ian Christie of Falmouth High School turns around a gate in his second run of the day in the Class A Giant Slalom alpine skiing championships at Pleasant Mountain in Bridgton on February 14. Christie finished third with a combine time of 1 minute, 24.40 seconds. Gregory Rec/Staff Photographer
Scarborough swimmers Ryan Vogue, center left, Jacob Ducey, and Owen Kasper, in pool, celebrate their victory in 400 yard freestyle relay which also garnered Scarborough the team championship in the Class A boys swimming state championships in Brunswick on February 19. Gregory Rec/Staff Photographer
Quinn Maguire of Marshwood High School skis on his first run in the Class A slalom alpine skiing championships at Pleasant Mountain in Bridgton on February 15. Maguire’s first run was 44.12 seconds and he took first place overall with a combined time of 1 minute, 29.59 seconds. Gregory Rec/Staff Photographer
Krystal Stone, co-owner of MotoResto on Warren Avenue in Portland, works on a drum-to-disk brake conversion on a 1963 Corvette Stingray. Ben McCanna/Staff Photographer
Patrick Putnam of Kittery walks Rosie, a Labrador mix, toward East End Beach in Portland on February 28. Rosie, who was recently rescued from the southern U.S., is experiencing her first winter in Maine. Ben McCanna/Staff Photographer
Jacob Mitchell, 10, of Westbrook shoots a puck into a goal at the pond at Deering Oaks on February 18. Ben McCanna/Staff Photographer
On Valentine’s Day, students and faculty from Peaks Island Elementary School pause in front of a home on Central Avenue to sing “Happy Birthday” to two island residents before continuing their fourth annual Love Parade to Fay Garman House, an independent living community, to deliver Valentine’s Day cards. Ben McCanna/Staff Photographer
Kaia West, center, and the rest of the Deering-Portland teammates react after the announcer named them the Class A girls’ swimming champions on Tuesday. Ben McCanna/Staff Photographer