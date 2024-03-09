For Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Brayan Bello, signing a six-year, $55 million contract is a clear indication he has established himself as a big leaguer. The 24-year-old Bello, who has made 41 appearances (39 starts) with the Red Sox, doesn’t view the deal as the culmination of his work, but one checked box on a list of career goals.

Bello listed some of his other goals at a press conference announcing the deal on Saturday in the Dominican Republic.

“Signing a contract is one big step in my career, but that’s already on the side,” Bello said through translator Carlos Villoria Benítez. “My next goals are to stay healthy and be ready for my team. Obviously, you have some goals like being a Cy Young, being an All-Star, winning 20 games and more and hopefully being a Hall of Famer. Those are goals that are always on my mind. I’m working hard for it.

“I know I need to keep improving,” he added. “I know that I need to keep getting better. I know this is a big step for me in my career, but at the end of the day, I know I have a long way to go and have a lot more to give.”

Bello, Chief Baseball Officer Craig Breslow, and a group of Bello’s teammates and coaches were in a celebratory mood Saturday. The Red Sox have had trouble locking up young, promising players to long-term deals for much of the last decade but are thrilled to have Bello under contract through his age-31 season. Bello was happy to gain financial security and commit to the Red Sox through 2030. It was even sweeter to talk about the deal in Bello’s home country, where Boston has a pair of exhibition games against the Rays.

“I’m super happy and super grateful to be able to do this here in front of my family and friends,” Bello said.

Advertisement

Since taking over in late October, Breslow has repeatedly talked about the importance of signing homegrown stars early in their careers to build a foundation of talent. Bello’s deal is just the second the Red Sox have given to a prearbitration player (less than three years of major league service time) since 2011.

“I think it’s tremendously important,” Breslow said. “This is a very, very special day and I think we strive to create the environment where players want to stay here. Players who not only can thrive in Boston but want to spend significant time here in Boston become critically important to the success that we can have.”

RED SOX RELIEVER Chris Martin was expected to throw a live batting practice session in Fort Myers, Florida, on Saturday but walked off the mound after two warmup pitches, according to The Boston Globe’s Julian McWilliams. The team said Martin was scratched for precautionary reasons because of right groin tightness.

The situation appears to be minor but is notable because Martin has not pitched in a Grapefruit League game this spring. Red Sox Manager Alex Cora has given his two veteran relievers, Martin and Kenley Jansen, the ability to ramp up to their liking. Jansen also hasn’t pitched in a game. Now it is unclear if Martin’s progression will be delayed and if he will be ready for Opening Day.

Losing Martin, the team’s most consistent reliever in 2023, for any period of time would be difficult. The 37-year-old was one of the best relievers in the majors last season, finishing with a 1.05 ERA (51 1/3 innings, six earned runs) in 55 relief outings – leading all major league pitchers who threw a minimum of 30 innings. He walked eight batters (five unintentionally) while striking out 46, and had a 20-game scoreless streak from July 30 to the end of the season.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous