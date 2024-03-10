TAMPA, Fla. — Baker Mayfield is staying with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, agreeing to a three-year contract worth up to $115 million, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press on Sunday.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the agreement, which includes $50 million guaranteed, has not been finalized.

The Tampa Bay Times reported that Mayfield, 28, will receive $30 million in 2024 and $30 million in 2025, with $20 million guaranteed in the second year of the deal. The quarterback’s salary would increase to $40 million in 2026, the newspaper said.

Mayfield, who has played with four teams over the past three seasons, resurrected his career in 2023 by leading the Bucs to a third consecutive NFC South title.

The No. 1 overall pick from the 2018 draft threw for a career-best 4,044 yards and 28 touchdowns while cutting down on costly mistakes that undermined previous stints with the Cleveland Browns, Carolina Panthers and Los Angeles Rams.

The agreement came two days after Tampa Bay finalized a two-year, $52 million deal with receiver Mike Evans, who also passed up an opportunity to test his worth in free agency.

Another key to ensuring Mayfield’s return was a decision last month to hire Liam Coen as offensive coordinator after Dave Canales left the Bucs to become head coach of the Panthers. Coen, a former UMaine assistant, worked with Mayfield while they were with the Los Angeles Rams in 2022.

EAGLES: Six-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Fletcher Cox announced his retirement.

Cox, a first-round pick in 2012, played all 12 of his seasons in Philadelphia and holds the franchise record for sacks (70) by a defensive tackle, trailing only Reggie White, Trent Cole, Clyde Simmons and Brandon Graham in career sacks.

He joins six-time All-Pro center Jason Kelce in retirement. Graham signed a one-year deal on Saturday to return to the Eagles for his 15th season.

“I fulfilled a lifelong dream by making it to the NFL. But what I didn’t know at the time was how much of an honor and privilege it would be to represent the city of Philadelphia and the Eagles organization for the next 12 seasons,” Cox wrote on Instagram.

Cox helped the Eagles beat Tom Brady and the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl following the 2017 season and had his best year in 2018, when he was a first-team All-Pro.

BEARS: Chicago Bears added Kevin Byard to its secondary, agreeing to a two-year contract with the veteran safety.

Byard, 30, played for Tennessee and Philadelphia last season, finishing with 122 tackles and one interception in 16 starts.

Chicago also re-signed long snapper Patrick Scales to a one-year deal, pending a physical. He is going into his ninth season with the Bears.

Byard was selected by Tennessee in the third round of the 2016 draft. He was a first team All-Pro in 2017 and 2021 with the Titans. The Philadelphia native was traded to the Eagles in October.

The Bears had an opening at safety after they released Eddie Jackson last month.

Byard has 121 starts in 130 regular-season games. He has 28 interceptions, 66 passes defensed, four sacks, four fumble recoveries and three forced fumbles.

