Home, which should always mean safety, has no place for a handgun. The chance for an accident to occur, however minuscule, is ever possible.

Owners of handguns should be required to turn them in for safe keeping at a local department of public safety. Do it if you don’t want to be responsible for an accidental injury, paralysis or death to any person or animal – a heavy burden to live with.

Loretta MacKinnon

Yarmouth

