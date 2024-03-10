Home, which should always mean safety, has no place for a handgun. The chance for an accident to occur, however minuscule, is ever possible.
Owners of handguns should be required to turn them in for safe keeping at a local department of public safety. Do it if you don’t want to be responsible for an accidental injury, paralysis or death to any person or animal – a heavy burden to live with.
Loretta MacKinnon
Yarmouth
