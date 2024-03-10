March and beyond will be chock-a-block full of fun events in Scarborough. Below is a listing of numerous events:
1. Egg Hunt Drawing Contest
• Deadline: March 22
• Sponsor: Scarborough Community Services
• Location: SCS Hub or email submission
• Follow the Easter Bunny’s trail around Scarborough, draw the egg designs, and submit for a chance to win a basket of goodies!
2. Bunny Breakfast
• Date: March 23
• Sponsor: Optima Dermatology Scarborough
• Location: Wentworth Cafeteria
• Enjoy a delicious breakfast with the Easter Bunny, including pancakes, sausage, and more. Capture the moment with a photo op!
3. Women’s Walk: Scarborough Land Trust
• Date: March 23
• Location: Libby River Farm Preserve, 320 Black Point Rd, Scarborough, ME
• Join fellow women for leisurely walks in the beautiful open spaces of Scarborough Land Trust’s preserves, fostering community and enjoyment of the outdoors.
4. Spring Tea Workshop (21+)
• Date: March 27
• Sponsor: Scarborough Community Services
• Location: SCS Hub, 418 Payne Road
• Delve into the world of herbal teas with Wild Few Herb Farm. Learn about tea blending and medicinal benefits while crafting your personalized blend to take home.
5. Woodcock Watch: Scarborough Land Trust
• Date: March 29
• Location: Libby River Farm Preserve, 320 Black Point Rd, Scarborough, ME
• Join SLT Executive Director Andrew Mackie in a search for the American Woodcock and witness their captivating courtship flight display. This event requires walking just under a mile each way to the observation area.
6. Nature Book Club for Kids
• Date: March 27, April 24, May 29
• Sponsor: Scarborough Public Library & Scarborough Land Trust
• Location: Scarborough Public Library
• Kids aged 8-12 can join discussions on nature-themed books, enjoy pizza, and participate in related activities.
7. Spring Canvas Painting Night (21+)
• Date: April 3
• Sponsor: Scarborough Community Services
• Location: SCS Hub, 418 Payne Road
• Unleash your creativity with a guided canvas painting session led by Nicole from Artful Nights Maine. Snacks and supplies provided.
