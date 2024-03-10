March and beyond will be chock-a-block full of fun events in Scarborough. Below is a listing of numerous events:

1. Egg Hunt Drawing Contest

• Deadline: March 22

• Sponsor: Scarborough Community Services

• Location: SCS Hub or email submission

• Follow the Easter Bunny’s trail around Scarborough, draw the egg designs, and submit for a chance to win a basket of goodies!

2. Bunny Breakfast

• Date: March 23

• Sponsor: Optima Dermatology Scarborough

• Location: Wentworth Cafeteria

• Enjoy a delicious breakfast with the Easter Bunny, including pancakes, sausage, and more. Capture the moment with a photo op!

3. Women’s Walk: Scarborough Land Trust

• Date: March 23

• Location: Libby River Farm Preserve, 320 Black Point Rd, Scarborough, ME

• Join fellow women for leisurely walks in the beautiful open spaces of Scarborough Land Trust’s preserves, fostering community and enjoyment of the outdoors.

4. Spring Tea Workshop (21+)

• Date: March 27

• Sponsor: Scarborough Community Services

• Location: SCS Hub, 418 Payne Road

• Delve into the world of herbal teas with Wild Few Herb Farm. Learn about tea blending and medicinal benefits while crafting your personalized blend to take home.

5. Woodcock Watch: Scarborough Land Trust

• Date: March 29

• Location: Libby River Farm Preserve, 320 Black Point Rd, Scarborough, ME

• Join SLT Executive Director Andrew Mackie in a search for the American Woodcock and witness their captivating courtship flight display. This event requires walking just under a mile each way to the observation area.

6. Nature Book Club for Kids

• Date: March 27, April 24, May 29

• Sponsor: Scarborough Public Library & Scarborough Land Trust

• Location: Scarborough Public Library

• Kids aged 8-12 can join discussions on nature-themed books, enjoy pizza, and participate in related activities.

7. Spring Canvas Painting Night (21+)

• Date: April 3

• Sponsor: Scarborough Community Services

• Location: SCS Hub, 418 Payne Road

• Unleash your creativity with a guided canvas painting session led by Nicole from Artful Nights Maine. Snacks and supplies provided.

