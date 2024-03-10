The Scarborough Planning Board has approved a proposal by the Portland Rugby Football Club to construct two recreational rugby fields along with ancillary facilities. The endeavor, located at 122 Two Rod Road, entails the development of two rugby fields complemented by walkways, access roads, a clubhouse, bleachers, and parking facilities.

Concerns were raised regarding potential historical remains and water supply in December. The applicant addressed these concerns by providing detailed documentation from a licensed well driller and affirming adherence to state laws regarding the discovery of remains on the construction site.

The Portland Rugby Club said it has wanted a permanent home for its activities for a long time. With the acquisition of property at 122 Two Rod Road two years ago, this dream is closer to reality. The proposed facilities include both large and small fields, a clubhouse, and bleacher seating to accommodate spectators.

Notable features of the project include widened driveways for improved access, stadium lighting for night games, and provisions for ample parking, including spaces for buses. Plans for a practice field, expandable in the future, were also outlined, with attention given to addressing concerns raised during the board meeting regarding parking arrangements.

Civil engineer Jodi Dube-O’Neal outlined the project’s compliance with environmental regulations, including permits from the Maine Department of Environmental Protection. Additionally, the project owners committed to collaborating with local authorities to preserve native plant species and mitigate environmental impact.

“You did a good job with the burial sites,” Planning Board Chair Rachel Hendrickson said. “You found info that I didn’t know was out there. I appreciate all the effort you took and your willingness to continue to follow state law and Scarborough’s wishes.” After review with the State Historic Preservation Office (SHPO) and much surveying of the property, no historic remains have been found on the property.

Addressing concerns about lighting and traffic, the project team presented findings from traffic impact studies, indicating minimal disruption to local traffic patterns and no adverse effects on road safety. Moreover, club representatives said measures will be taken to minimize light pollution and ensure compliance with sight distance requirement.

A number of residents expressed support for the club’s initiatives and the benefits it will bring to the community. “It is great for the community and town,” Mike Connelly said. “I think benefits for the community outweigh any negatives. And it is preserving green space. Sports are important. And more space will only benefit our community.”

“Congratulations. We Look forward to having you in Scarborough,” Hendrickson said. The board unanimously approved the project, subject to certain conditions including the payment of traffic impact fees, finalization of site plans, and execution of a stormwater maintenance agreement with the town.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: