360 Allstars

7 p.m. Thursday. Merrill Auditorium, 20 Myrtle St., Portland, $24 to $58. porttix.com

For an electrifying night that includes BMX bikes, breakdancing, acrobatics, drums and other thrilling forms of entertainment, scoop up a ticket to 360 Allstars. The physicality alone will wow you as you witness world champion and world record-holding athletes doing their thing, all set to vibrant live music and a backdrop of enthralling videos.

‘Secret Hour’

7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 3 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. 7:30 p.m. on March 23. Through March 24. The Public Theatre, 31 Maple St., Lewiston, $30, $20 students 19 and older. thepublictheatre.org

Here’s a chance to see a production that’s being staged for the first time since its world premiere last year in New York City. “Secret Hour” tells the tale of how a married couple rolls the dice on unconditional love by engaging in a game where truth bombs can be hurled without consequence. You’ll also learn what role their handyman plays. Deep dives into the complexities of life and relationships are unpacked in a way that are both thoughtful and comical. Following the matinee performances on Saturday and Sunday this weekend, there will be a post-show discussion with playwright Jenny Stafford.

Casablanca Comics Warehouse Sale

Noon to 5 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Casablanca Comics Warehouse, 66 Pearl St., Portland. On Facebook.

Hey comic book fans, you’re going want to mark your calendars. Casablanca Comics celebrates its 37th anniversary with its annual warehouse sale. Head to the warehouse on Pearl Street in Portland, which will be packed to the gills with several hundred boxes of comics for you to spend hours pouring over. Isn’t it about time to add to your collection?

‘A Man of No Importance’

7 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Through March 23. The Hill Arts, 76 Congress St., Portland, $40. goodtheater.com

Good Theater’s season-closing production of “A Man of No Importance” is all the more important, as its the company’s final show at The Hill Arts, its home for 21 years. The play is set in mid-’60s Dublin and centers around a middle-aged single man named Alfie Byrne. By day, Byrne is a bus conductor, but he comes alive in the evenings as the head of a local theater troupe. Find out what happens when the church where the theater is based recoils at Byrne’s plan to stage Oscar Wilde’s risque “Salome.”

