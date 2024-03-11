As told to Ray Routhier

My perfect day in Portland would unfold with breakfast at Tandem Coffee + Bakery, where a breakfast sandwich with chorizo and an almond milk latte provide the first necessary fuel-up for a day in paradise.

As the morning bathes the cobblestones of the Old Port, I venture into some of my favorite eclectic boutiques to poke around for treasures to feed my vintage obsession. Pinecone+Chickadee, Fore & Wharf and Find, just to name a few. Then leisurely amble down Exchange Street as each storefront reveals a unique story, weaving together the intoxicating fabric of this historic district.

The next chapter requires a ferry to Peaks Island. I like walking the island loop. But I love exploring Battery Steele and imagining I’m a Goonie or in “Returning to Oz” or a myriad of classic cult ’80s movies. And finally savoring an ice cream cone from Down Front while waiting for the ferry back to the mainland.

Lunchtime beckons at Duckfat, where I down my favorite meatloaf panini and several handfuls of their famous frites. I characteristically make a panicked, split-second choice between their incredible warm, cinnamon-sugar-coated doughnut holes and an unforgettable Duckfat milkshake. It isn’t easy, but I always make the right choice.

Then a visit to Micucci Grocery turns the back of my car into a culinary treasure trove as I fill it with bags of artisanal cheeses, dry pasta and assorted bakery delights. This beloved Italian market is a true Portland landmark.

As the sun dips lower, my journey takes a cultural turn with a visit to Space to check out the current Greta Bank exhibit or maybe luck into a brilliant unknown (to me) indie film. And if that doesn’t make me feel in vogue enough, I have to stop into Moody Lords to browse the racks and stacks of vintage clothing and vinyl gems.

The day crescendos meeting up with a few friends at Lazzari while we share some nibbles (including my favorite pepperoni pizza in the city) and I toss back a Run Wild IPA from Athletic Brewing, or two. I’ve earned it.

