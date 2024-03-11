St. Joseph’s College of Maine, a private Catholic college in Standish, has laid off 10 employees as part of a “restructuring” effort by its new leadership.

President Joseph Cassidy confirmed Monday that the 10 administrative employees – most of whom worked full-time – came from departments across the school, including information technology, its in-house marketing agency and athletics. No “teaching personnel” or “learning-based” positions were affected by the layoffs.

Cassidy said he’s been trying to find ways to streamline the school since he became its president in August. The potential for budgetary savings was a small piece of the puzzle, Cassidy said, but it did not drive the decision.

“You come into an institution with new leadership, fresh eyes on it. I’ve had the ability and opportunity to dig into what the place will look like going forward,” said Cassidy, who was previously the president of Southern Maine Community College. “There are ways I want to see things run so (the college) will operate the way I want it to.”

Cassidy said he is not anticipating any other layoffs in the near future.

St. Joseph’s College has around 250 full-time employees. The college serves an average 2,000 students each year, according to the school’s estimates.

“We’ll continue to restructure, and we’ll always try to do that in a way that keeps the people as whole as they can be,” he said. “We’ll always continue to examine what the needs of the college are, but I’ve got nothing else planned on the horizon right now.”

As for the 10 employees, St. Joseph’s is hiring a firm to help them transition to future jobs and “whatever is next for them,” he said.

Attempts to reach employees at St. Joseph’s were unsuccessful.

