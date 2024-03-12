BIDDEFORD — Biddeford High School’s Thespian Troupe 7972 will be performing “Cinderella,” the spring musical, playing at Biddeford Middle School’s Performing Arts Center on Thursday, March 21 at 7 p.m., Friday, March 22 at 7 p.m., and Saturday, March 23 at 2:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. With a cast of 30 students, this two-hour musical is based on Rodgers & Hammerstein’s screenplay and led by Ellie Joseph, according to a school press release.

“From dazzling costumes, larger than life sets, and ridiculously talented voices, you don’t want to miss out on this sensational display of Biddeford pride,” said BHS Drama teacher Ellie Joseph. “The BHS students have spent months preparing for this production, and I am so proud of their hard work and dedication.”

“Cinderella” is the only Rodgers and Hammerstein musical written for television. It was originally broadcast live in color in 1957 and viewed by more than 100 million people. It was subsequently remade for television twice, in 1965 and 1997. Inspired by the acclaimed 1997 teleplay starring Brandy and Whitney Houston, this version of the magical fairy tale is reborn with the Rodgers & Hammerstein hallmarks of originality, charm and elegance. As adapted for the stage, with great warmth and more than a touch of hilarity, this romantic fairy tale still warms the hearts of children and adults alike.

BHS senior Ysabel Arsenault, who plays Cinderella in this production, said, “The process has been slow but steady, and I have loved growing with the cast in terms of talent, technique, and character. I can’t wait to perform with the rest of the troupe to show our audience just how hard we have been working.”

All shows are open to the public with a ticket cost of $5 for students and $8 for adults. Tickets can be purchased in advance online at https://www.our.show/biddeford”Cinderella” or at the door. Seating is general admission with doors opening 30 minutes prior to the showtime.

Rodgers & Hammerstein’s “Cinderella” is presented through a special arrangement, and all licensing materials are provided by Concord Theatricals.

