The Brick Store Museum, according to a March 6 news release, “is celebrating Women’s History Month with the extraordinary woman who founded the institution during an interactive celebration with storytelling, behind-the-scenes tours, and sweet treats” on Saturday, March 23 from 3-5 p.m.

“The museum was founded in 1936 by artist Edith Barry,” wrote Cynthia Walker, executive director for the Brick Store Museum, in an email. “In March 2024, she would have turned 140 years old. Born in 1884, Edith led a unique life, especially considering women’s lives and positions in society in the early-20th century. Having never married, she traveled the world until the end of her life and painted hundreds of artworks along the way. Edith grew up splitting her time between Montclair, New Jersey, and Kennebunk.”

The event features a one-on-one discussion between Walker and Edith herself (re-enacted) to illustrate the life of Barry; an up-close exploration of Barry’s own artifacts in the museum’s collections (family memorabilia, clothing, travel souvenirs, photographs, and artworks); and complimented by a dessert bar of treats made from Edith’s Cookbook, a real cookbook used by Barry in her home kitchen in the mid-20th century.

This event raises funds to support Barry’s legacy of museum education and access for all. Tickets to the event are $20 for museum members and $25 for general admission. To reserve tickets, call 207-985-4802 or visit brickstoremuseum.org/calendar.

Graves Library announces March activities

Writing Group: Join Graves Library for Write On, a different kind of writing group, on Thursday, March 21, at 3 p.m. The group will discuss findings, share writing, and learn about inner talents. Creative writing prompts will be given at the end of each meeting.

Furry Tales Story Time: Graves Library will partner with the Animal Welfare Society of Kennebunk for a story time Friday, March 22, at 10 a.m. Preschoolers and their families explore the world of animals with stories, playtime, crafts, songs, movement, and plenty of animal time.

Louis T. Graves Memorial Public Library is at 18 Maine St., Kennebunkport. For more information, call 207-967-2778 or visit www.graveslibrary.org.

Corning Community Impact & Investment awards grant to Kennebunkport Historical Society

The Kennebunkport Historical Society announced the receipt of a generous grant from the Corning Community Impact & Investment, made possible through the advocacy of volunteer Denise Stevens. The grant reaffirms Corning’s commitment to supporting the society’s mission of preserving the rich history of Kennebunkport.

According to a March 6 news release, Community Impact & Investment (CI&I) centralizes Corning’s U.S. racial equity and philanthropic contributions under a single organization, allowing the historical society to maximize its impact in areas that align closely with its values and business objectives.

“We act as a trusted resource to nurture vibrant, equitable communities through thoughtful leadership, philanthropic support and long-term partnerships,” wrote Kristin Lewis Haight, executive director, in an email. “Denise Stevens, a dedicated volunteer and Corning employee, has been instrumental in advocating for the Kennebunkport Historical Society and securing vital support from CI&I. Her unwavering dedication to the society’s mission, coupled with her deep-rooted

ties to the community’s history, have been invaluable in garnering support for its initiatives.

“The latest grant further underscores CI&I’s recognition of Denise’s exemplary volunteerism and its commitment to empowering organizations like the Kennebunkport Historical Society to continue their essential work in preserving and presenting the unique history of Kennebunkport, Maine. The Kennebunkport Historical Society is so lucky to have such a dedicated and talented volunteer working behind the scenes. Denise exemplifies the spirit of volunteerism and brings invaluable expertise to our organization.”

For more information about the Kennebunkport Historical Society and its initiatives,

visit www.kporths.com. For more information about Corning Community Impact &

Investment, visit www.corning.com/communityimpact.

Open house scheduled for draft of Climate Action Plan

Kennebunk’s draft of a Climate Action Plan is ready for community feedback. On Saturday, March 16, from 10 a.m.-noon in Room 300 at town hall, the community is invited for light refreshments from local vendors and coffee while commenting on the draft plan.

The open house is designed as a family event. Kennebunk Parks and Recreation will provide child supervision to younger children so that parents and interested older children can take a look at the 20-plus actions the task force is recommending. Participants can indicate their thoughts and preferences with informal sticky notes and dots. Members of the Climate Action Task Force will be on hand to answer questions and hear comments.

The plan is available at www.kennebunkmaine.us/DocumentCenter/View/17075/DRAFT-Kennebunk-Climate-Action-Plan_February-2024.

Those unable to attend the meeting can provide comments by sending an email to lpratt@kennebunkmaine.us. Community members can learn more about these and other recommendations first-hand by attending the open house on March 16.

For more information, visit www.kennebunkmaine.us/captf.

Muskie scholarship applicants sought

The Democrats of the Kennebunks and Arundel are seeking applicants for their Edmund Muskie Democracy in Action $1,000 scholarship. The award is given to a student residing in Kennebunk, Kennebunkport, or Arundel who is a senior during the school year in which they apply.

Applicants must have been accepted, and can confirm their attendance at, a certified training program or an accredited two- or four-year college or university. Financial need is not a criterion.

The winner will best exemplify the spirit of civic engagement – how they have worked to make a difference in their school and community through political and non-political actions. Applications, which include writing an essay describing their civic engagement, can be requested by emailing dkascholarship@gmail.com, and must be returned to that email address by midnight, April 23, 2024.

Democrats of the Kennebunks and Arundel executive committee members and members of the scholarship committee and their families are not eligible. The executive committee of the Democrats of the Kennebunks and Arundel may elect to award one or more scholarships each year.

Legion Post schedules meetings

American Legion Webber Lefebvre Post 74 in Kennebunk holds meetings on the first Wednesday of each month at 7 p.m. Legion Post 74 is located at 15 Water St.

Legion Post 74 is looking for new members. The Post participates in the May Day and Memorial Day parades, flag

retirement ceremonies with the Boy Scouts, furnishes a scholarship to the high school and participates in many other local activities and charities.

Republican committees schedule meeting

Kennebunk and Wells Republicans will meet Thursday, March 21, in the Community Room of Wells Public Library. The library is located at 1434 Post Road. The doors open at 6 p.m. for sign-in with the meeting set for 6:30 to 8 p.m.

The meeting will focus on June town elections and candidates. Republicans from any town are welcome. Refreshments will be served. For more information, contact Jared.kennebunkgop@gmail.com for Kennebunk or nford.wellsgop@gmail.com 207-468-2395 for Wells.

Travis Mills Foundation to host Vietnam-era veterans breakfast

The Travis Mills Foundation will ‘Welcome Home’ Vietnam-era veterans with its annual Vietnam-Era Veterans Breakfast, 9 a.m. Wednesday, March 27, at the Augusta Civic Center. The event is free, but veterans must sign up for tickets at

https://give.classy.org/vietnameraveteransbreakfast. Each veteran is welcomed to bring one guest.

According to a news release, Vietnam-era veterans hold a special place in the heart of U.S. Army SSG (Ret.) Travis Mills. “This is your day,” Mills said at last year’s breakfast. “I have all my staff here from the foundation putting

this on and they’re all here for you. This day is for you. You deserved it and didn’t get it and I’m going to

make sure that we all acknowledge you for every year to come for all that you have done.”

In addition to breakfast, the event will include military presentations, vendors, music and more.

National Vietnam War Veterans Day will be held on March 29 and was recognized as an annual

holiday in 2017. March 29, 1973, is the day that the last of the troops in Vietnam were withdrawn.

In addition to the breakfast, the Travis Mills Foundation Veterans Retreat hosts up to eight Vietnam-era

veterans from Maine for an abbreviated program week, where they stay at the retreat with a guest and enjoy a variety of activities.

“If you’re a Vietnam-era veteran, please consider joining us,” said Heather Hemphill, executive director of the Travis Mills Foundation. “If you’re the son or daughter of Vietnam-era veteran, please do something special for your parent by being their guest at this event. If you’re the spouse of Vietnam-era veteran and your husband or wife doesn’t think this event is for them, it absolutely is.”

For more information, contact Molly Lovell-Keely, communications and marketing manager, at molly@travismillsfoundation.org or 207-632-7475.

Intelligence officers schedule meeting

The next meeting of the Association of Former Intelligence Officers will be on Saturday, March 16, at 2 p.m. in Kennebunk High School’s Economos Lecture Hall at 89 Fletcher St. in Kennebunk. The speaker will be Joe Kurlanski, who leads an information security firm in Portland. He will address cybersecurity threats facing the United States.

Kurlanski has a background in information security programs for hospitals, banks, Department of Defense contractors, and businesses of all sizes. He will discuss cyber threats, including phishing emails, password theft, industrial espionage and others. His company has a role in the new certification requirements for contractors and subcontractors who handle Department of Defense work, including classified and some unclassified.

The program is open to the public and a question-and-answer period will follow the presentation. For more information, call Bob Dyer at 207-985-3634.

St. David’s announces Holy Week schedule

St. David’s Episcopal Church in Kennebunk released its Holy Week schedule:

March 24, Palm Sunday, 8 a.m., 10:30 a.m., distribution of palms, holy communion, reading of the passion gospel.

March 28, Maundy Thursday, 5 p.m., children’s Maundy Thursday service; 6 p.m., Agape supper, 6:30 p.m., foot washing, 7 p.m., liturgy of Maundy Thursday.

March 29, Good Friday, noon, stations of the cross, 5 p.m., children’s service, 7 p.m. liturgy of Good Friday.

March 30, Easter Vigil, 7:15 p.m., lighting of the New Fire in Great Hall followed by Easter Vigil liturgy.

March 31, Easter Day, 8 a.m., holy communion with traditional language, 10:30 a.m., holy communion with contemporary

language, hymns, choir.

For more information, call 207-985-3073.

UMaine Extension offers online 4-H information session

University of Maine Cooperative Extension will host a two-part online informational session for adults interested in becoming Maine 4-H volunteers from 6-7 p.m. on March 19 and March 26.

According to a news release, Start Your 4-H Volunteer Journey will provide participants with information about the UMaine Extension 4-H youth development program through four e-Learning modules. Attendees will also participate in an experiential educational activity, learn about the key aspects of positive youth development and be introduced to the ages and stages of youth. The two one-hour virtual sessions will wrap up with an outline of next steps and an introduction to a county staff contact to help with the application process if desired.

A 4-H volunteer is many things: mentor, advisor, friend, teacher, referee, role model, pacesetter and much more. 4-H volunteers have the opportunity to make a positive difference in the lives of children, teach them valuable skills, help them achieve a positive self-image, accomplish personal goals and earn a sense of accomplishment.

The informational sessions are free, registration is required. To sign up, visit https://extension.umaine.edu/4h/start-your-4-h-volunteer-journey-training/.

For more information, contact Jennifer Lobley at jennifer.lobley@maine.edu or 207.255.3345.

Kennebunkport Historical Society launches Timothy Dietz Memorial Scholarship

The Kennebunkport Historical Society announced the establishment of the Tim Dietz Memorial Scholarship in honor of the late Tim Dietz. The scholarship, according to a Feb. 29 news release, was “generously funded by donors supporting the historical society, seeks to recognize and support a deserving senior from RSU21 in Kennebunk who embodies the values and passions that were dear to Tim.”

The Tim Dietz Memorial Scholarship aims to support students who share Dietz’s commitment to community service, history, art, and giving back. Eligible candidates must be seniors from RSU 21 in Kennebunk and demonstrate active engagement in volunteer work with local organizations.

To be considered for the scholarship, candidates must submit a resume highlighting their academic achievements, extracurricular activities, and volunteer experiences, along with a personal statement outlining their commitment to community service and their love for history and art. Additionally, a letter of recommendation from a teacher, mentor, or community leader who can attest to the candidate’s character and contributions is required.

Applications for the Tim Dietz Memorial Scholarship are open until April 23. The recipient will be announced at the annual high school awards ceremony at the end of the scholastic calendar. The award will be presented to the candidate’s college in August for the fall semester and in January for the spring semester. Recipients must reapply following the successful

completion of the first semester.

For more information, or to support the scholarship fund, contact Kristin Lewis Haight, executive director, Kennebunkport Historical Society, at KHaight@kporths.com or 207-967-2751.

Arundel nomination papers available

Nomination papers for the upcoming June 11 municipal election became available at Arundel Town Office beginning Monday, March 4, for the following positions:

Select board- (2) positions for a three-year term.

RSU 21 director- (1) position for a three-year term.

Budget board – (2) positions for a three-year term.

To qualify for a municipal office, a person must be a resident of Arundel, at least 18 years of age and registered to vote in Arundel. A minimum of 25 signatures of registered Arundel voters must be submitted prior to the close of business on April 11, 2024, in order for a candidate’s name to be placed on the June ballot.

For more information, call 207-985-4201, ext. 102 or ext. 109; or stop by the town office during business hours. Business hours are Monday -Thursday 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. The office is closed noon to 1 p.m.

Covering the works of songwriter J.J. Cale

Mid-Week Music continues Wednesday, March 20 at 7 p.m. with Songs of J.J. Cale, performed by guitarists and singers Dana Pearson and Don Wessels. It happens at the Kennebunkport Historical Society’s Town House School at 135 North St.

Though known mostly for having written songs made famous by other musicians (“After Midnight” and “Cocaine” by Eric Clapton; “Call Me the Breeze” by Lynyrd Skynyrd; “The Sensitive Kind” by Santana), Oklahoman J.J. Cale wrote and recorded scores of songs over his lengthy career, becoming an inspiration to artists like Neil Young, Mark Knopfler, and Waylon Jennings.

His other compositions include “Crazy Mama,” “Cajun Moon,” and “One Step Ahead of the Blues.”

For tickets, visit kporths.com/buy-tickets, email info@kporths.com, or call 207-967-2751.

Following the J.J. Cale show in the monthly concert series is Acoustic Stones on April 10, when Pearson will be

joined by guitarist/percussionist Jim O’Neil and keyboardist Mark Gunter.

Arundel Historical Society to host supper

The Arundel Historical Society will host a spaghetti supper on Saturday, March 16. It will take place at the Mildred L. Day School gym from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Mildred L. Day School is located on Limerick Road.

The supper will feature spaghetti with red sauce, tossed salad, rolls and bread, homemade desserts and drinks. The historical society’s July raffle calendar will be available for purchase and the event will include historical displays and membership information. Donations are $10 (age 11 and older) and and $5 (ages 5 to 10). There is no donation required for children younger than 5. Take-out is available.

Donations benefit the Arundel Historical Society.

Arundel Parks and Rec offers hosting concert trip

The Arundel Parks and Recreation Department is offering a senior trip (50 and older) to Merrill Auditorium for a concert featuring the United States Army Field Band and Soldiers’ Chorus.

The trip is scheduled for Wednesday, April 10, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The cost is $10 per person and covers transportation and admission to the show. The group will stop for lunch after the show. The cost of lunch is not included with purchase of a concert ticket. The maximum capacity for the group is 12.

For more information, contact Jenn at Arundel Parks and Rec at 207-286-9241 or email recreationdirector@arundelmaine.org.

To register, visit http://arundelrec.com.

Concerts in West K! announces spring lineup

The long-running Concerts in West K! series of acoustic music returns for spring 2024 with a line-up of traditional musicians from Canada, Ireland, and the U.S.

On April 28, the duo of harpist Máire Ní Chathasaigh and guitarist Chris Newman from Ireland will make an appearance in West Kennebunk. Both Ní Chathasaigh and Newman are recognized as virtuosos on their respective instruments; they are among the most highly-regarded Irish traditional musicians playing today. Their concert takes place at the West Kennebunk United Methodist Church, Sunday afternoon, April 28, from 3-5 p.m.

Young Cape Breton fiddler Doug Lamey comes to West Kennebunk for a concert on Sunday, May 19. Lamey has deep roots in Cape Breton music and culture. He is the grandson of legendary fiddler Bill Lamey, one of the pioneers in recorded Cape Breton fiddling. He has recently released his second album, “True North.” Lamey’s concert will take place at the West Kennebunk United Methodist Church, Sunday afternoon, May 19, from 3-5 p.m.

Finishing out the spring season will be a concert by Maine fiddler Frank Ferrel and Nova Scotia pianist Kimberley Holmes. Ferrel has contributed to more than two dozen albums, toured Scotland as a featured performer with the Celtic group, The Boys of the Lough, and appeared as a regular featured guest on the NPR radio program “A Prairie Home Companion.” His repertoire includes the full range of fiddle music from the Anglo, Celtic, and French traditions of New England and the Maritimes. He is a member of the North American Fiddlers’ Hall of Fame.

Kimberley Holmes, from Carrolls Corner, Nova Scotia, is one of the most in-demand piano accompanists among Canadian fiddlers. She has toured and recorded with artists such as Graham Townsend, Calvin Vollrath and Richard Wood, and is part of the groups Bb Sisters and Tipsy 3. She and Ferrel recently collaborated on the album, “Snappy Tunes.”

The Farrel and Holmes concert will take place on Wednesday evening, June 12, from 7:30-9:30 p.m.

All shows take place at the West Kennebunk United Methodist Church, 160 Alfred Road, West Kennebunk. There is open seating for all concerts on a first-come, first-served basis. Admission is by $20 per person donation at the door. For more information, call Paul Wells at 207-985-2831.

May Day Festival scheduled for May 4

Kennebunk will host the 26th annual May Day Festival on Saturday, May 4. Organizers said this year’s festival will feature most of the family-oriented activities that have been staged for years and some new additions.

Advertisement

The May Day crafter and nonprofit applications as well as the May Day parade registration are available on the town of Kennebunk’s website.

For more information, contact Linda Johnson at ljohnson@kennebunkmaine.us or visit www.kennebunkmaine.us/mayday.

Church on the Cape announces Lent services

Church on the Cape announced that it will offer the following Lent services and welcomes all to attend:

Palm Sunday Service-Sunday, March 24, 10 a.m. During the morning sermon, palm leaves will be distributed to represent Jesus’ entry into Jerusalem, where he was greeted by people waving palm branches.

Good Friday Service – March 29, 6 p.m. Good Friday is a Christian holiday commemorating the crucifixion of Jesus and his death at Calvary.

Easter Sunrise Service-Sunday, March 31. Easter Sunrise Service will take place at 6 a.m. at the foot of Pier Road in Cape Porpoise. An Easter in church hymn sing will follow at 9:45 a.m. with worship at 10 a.m. and hymns to follow.

Kennebunk Land Trust announces 2024 nature walk schedule

Kennebunk Land Trust released the dates for its Nature Walk series. The first Saturday of each month, the land trust hosts a nature walk on a different preserve following a different theme. Participants are invited to explore a new local preserve and enjoy nature in all seasons.

The walks are led by local Maine Guides and master naturalists, who take participants through the nature preserve and share knowledge and ask questions about the flora, fauna, and nature.

The walks are free of charge for all ages and held from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Donations are accepted and well-behaved dogs are welcome. The schedule:

· April 6 – Oxbow Preserve

· May 4 – Mousam River Wildlife Sanctuary

· June 1 – Butler Preserve

· July 6 – For All Forever Preserve

· Aug. 3 – Hope Woods

· Sept. 7 – Wonderbrook Park

· Oct. 5 – Mousam River Wildlife Sanctuary

· Nov. 2 – Butler Preserve

· Dec. 7 – For All Forever Preserve

The 2024 walk schedule subject to change with notice. For more information and to register, visit https://kennebunklandtrust.org/.

Kennebunk Savings and Southern Maine Health Care are sponsors of the events.

Amateur Radio Society announces meeting dates

The New England Radio Discussion Society meets biweekly on Tuesdays at 7 p.m. throughout the year at The New School in Kennebunk. The club informally gathers to support and promote amateur (ham) radio. Wide-ranging discussion topics include: early and contemporary equipment, digital technology, internet integration, and striving for international contacts. Most meetings include a “tech talk” by a society member.

Those interested in amateur radio are invited to join. The next meeting is scheduled for March 19.

The New School is located at 38 York St. in Kennebunk. For more information, contact Alex at 207-967-8812.

Legion Post announces meeting schedule

The monthly meeting of American Legion Post 159 in Kennebunkport is held on the first Thursday of the month at 7 p.m. All veterans and Sons of the American Legion are welcome to attend.

Legion Post 159 is located at 102 Main St. (across from the police station) in Kennebunkport. Future meeting dates:

April 4, May 2, June 6, July 11, Aug. 1, Sept. 5, Oct. 3, Nov. 7 and Dec. 5.

For more information, call 967-2400.

