The Baltimore Ravens agreed to a two-year contract with free-agent running back Derrick Henry on Tuesday, according to a person with knowledge of the deal.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the move can’t become official until the new league year begins Wednesday. The deal is worth up to $20 million and includes $9 million guaranteed.

The two-time NFL rushing champ joins a Baltimore team that annually produces one of the league’s leading ground games. The running back room was a major offseason concern for the Ravens, because Gus Edwards and J.K. Dobbins became free agents. Edwards has agreed to a deal with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Henry’s eight-year NFL career — all with the Tennessee Titans to this point — includes a 2020 season when he rushed for 2,027 yards, becoming the eighth player to surpass 2,000.

Henry turned 30 in January. The four-time Pro Bowler led the NFL in 2023 with 280 rushing attempts and ranked second to Christian McCaffrey with 1,167 yards rushing. His 12 rushing TDs were fourth in the AFC, one behind Edwards. Henry also had the first season of his career without a fumble.

TRADE: The Houston Texans are acquiring running back Joe Mixon from the Cincinnati Bengals, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press.

Mixon led the Bengals last season with 1,034 yards rushing and nine touchdowns. Cincinnati planned to release him after agreeing on a contract with running back Zack Moss on Monday.

Instead, the Texans are sending an undisclosed draft pick to the Bengals to keep Mixon off the open market.

BEARS: The Chicago Bears and former Los Angeles Chargers tight end Gerald Everett have agreed to a two-year, $12 million contract that guarantees $6.1 million, a person familiar with the situation said.

DOLPHINS: The Miami Dolphins added needed linebacker help, agreeing to terms with veteran Shaquil Barrett on a one-year contract worth up to $9 million, his agent Drew Rosenhaus confirmed.

Barrett, 31, spent the past five seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where he had 45 sacks, 15 forced fumbles and three interceptions..

COLTS: The Indianapolis Colts and cornerback Kenny Moore II agreed to a three-year deal worth $30 million, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press.

Instead of becoming a free agent Wednesday, Moore becomes the NFL’s highest-paid nickel cornerback.

VIKINGS: The Minnesota Vikings have their bridge quarterback for the post-Kirk Cousins era and a new ball-carrier who ought to add yet more fuel to their fiercest rivalry.

The Vikings stayed aggressive in free agency by adding former Green Bay running back Aaron Jones and 2018 third overall draft pick Sam Darnold as a temporary replacement for Cousins.

Jones, who was released Monday by the Packers after they landed 2022 All-Pro Josh Jacobs, gets a one-year, $7 million contract, agent Drew Rosenhaus told The Associated Press.

Darnold, who played last season for San Francisco, will get a one-year, $10 million deal, a person with knowledge of that contract told the AP.

GIANTS: Drew Lock is going to join the New York Giants and compete for what might be the starting job at quarterback when the season gets underway.

The Giants agreed to a one-year, fully guaranteed $5 million contract with Lock, a person with knowledge of the negotiations told The Associated Press.

The quarterback position is uncertain with expected starter Daniel Jones coming off ACL surgery in November. The recovery period is around 10 months. The No. 6 overall pick in 2019 was hurt in a game against Las Vegas in early October.

BUCS: The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are keeping another key player, agreeing on a $10 million, one-year deal with linebacker Lavonte David, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press.

David is returning for his 13th season with the Buccaneers. The three-time defending NFC South champions have re-signed quarterback Baker Mayfield, star wide receiver Mike Evans and kicker Chase McLaughlin, and placed a franchise tag on All-Pro safety Antoine Winfield Jr.

COMMANDERS: Washington agreed with Marcus Mariota on a one-year contract with a base salary of $6 million that could be worth up to $10 million, according to a person familiar with the deal. .

Mariota, 30, has appeared in 90 NFL games and started 74 for four teams since being taken with the second pick in the 2015 draft, most recently serving as Jalen Hurts’ backup in Philadelphia last season.

BROWNS: Deshaun Watson has a new backup in Cleveland.

The Browns agreed to a one-year deal with Jameis Winston that’s worth up to $8.7 million, a person with knowledge of the negotiations told The Associated Press.

Joe Flacco, who went 4-1 and helped the Browns reach the playoffs last season after Watson was sidelined by a shoulder injury, didn’t receive a contract offer from the Browns, said his agent, Joe Linta.

CHIEFS: The Kansas City Chiefs and Irv Smith Jr. agreed on a one-year deal, giving quarterback Patrick Mahomes a veteran tight end behind Travis Kelce, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press.

STEELERS: The Pittsburgh Steelers have found a running mate for outside linebackers T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith.

Pittsburgh is luring inside linebacker Patrick Queen away from rival Baltimore. The Steelers and the second-team All-Pro have agreed to a three-year deal worth $41 million, two people with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press. .

Queen, 24, is coming off a career-best season with Baltimore in 2023 when he had 133 tackles to go with 3 1/2 sacks and an interception.

49ERS: The San Francisco 49ers have added more help on the defensive line, agreeing to a two-year, $10 million deal with free agent defensive tackle Jordan Elliott.

The Niners agreed earlier in the day to a two-year, $10 million extension to keep special teams standout George Odum under contract through the 2026 season, according to his agent, Matt Glose.

FALCONS: The Atlanta Falcons and wide receiver Darnell Mooney have agreed on a three-year, $39 million contract with $26 million guaranteed, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press.

Mooney provides another playmaker for new quarterback Kirk Cousins, who agreed to a massive $180 million deal with the Falcons on Monday. Mooney had 31 catches for 414 yards and one touchdown last season for the Bears.

LIONS: The Detroit Lions and cornerback Amik Robertson agreed to a $9.25 million, two-year deal containing $1.5 million in incentives, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press.

Robertson had two interceptions for the second straight season last year for the Las Vegas Raiders, starting 12 games and playing as a backup in five.

RAMS: Cornerback Darious Williams is returning to the Los Angeles Rams after two seasons in Jacksonville, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press.

Williams has agreed to terms on a three-year deal for $22.5 million, potentially worth up to $30 million.

Williams won a Super Bowl ring to cap his four seasons with the Rams from 2018-21.

BILLS:The Buffalo Bills agreed to re-sign veteran defensive lineman DaQuan Jones to a two-year contract and began replenishing their depth at linebacker by agreeing to a one-year deal with Nicholas Morrow.

Jones is a 10-year veteran and was eligible for free agency after completing his two-year contract with Buffalo. Re-signing the 6-foot-4, 320-pound run-stopper was an emphasis for the salary cap-strapped Bills.

JETS: Tyrod Taylor is now set to be Aaron Rodgers’ backup in 2024.

Taylor agreed to terms late Monday night on a two-year deal worth up to $18 million with the Jets, a source confirmed to the New York Daily News.

The veteran quarterback was the backup to Giants starting QB Daniel Jones for the last two seasons. Last year, Taylor, 34, started five games after Jones suffered multiple injuries during the season, including a torn ACL against the Raiders in November that ended his season.

• The New York Jets agreed to terms on a contract with former Arizona Cardinals defensive tackle Leki Fotu, according to a person with knowledge of the deal.

The 25-year-old Fotu brings a run-stopping presence and depth to the Jets’ interior defensive line that features Quinnen Williams and John Franklin-Myers. New York also agreed to terms with former San Francisco defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw on Monday night.

PANTHERS: The Carolina Panthers bolstered their defense, agreeing on contracts with defensive tackle A’Shawn Robinson and linebacker Josey Jewell, two people with knowledge of the deals told The Associated Press.

Robinson is getting a three-year deal worth $22.5 million, one of the people said. Jewell is receiving a three-year, $22.75 million deal with $10 million guaranteed, the other person said.

