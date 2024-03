Registration is open for the Cumberland/North Yarmouth Lions Club’s second annual Golf Scramble on May 10 at Val Halla in Cumberland.

The scramble is limited to 128 registrants. Last year’s event drew 96 golf participants, and proceeds benefited Greely High School scholarships, the Cumberland Community Food Pantry and other local charities.

For more details and to register, go to www.lionsgolf.org.

