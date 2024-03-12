HOCKEY

New York Rangers forward Matt Rempe has been suspended four games for elbowing New Jersey Devils defenseman Jonas Siegenthaler in the head.

The NHL’s department of player safety announced the ban after a disciplinary hearing Tuesday, handing the well-known rookie his first suspension 10 games into his career.

Rempe, 21, had taken the league by storm by fighting 11 times since being called up from the minors. He delivered a couple of borderline hits, and that rough play combined with fisticuffs gave him 54 penalty minutes — just below his total ice time of 56:28.

Then came the hit on Siegenthaler on Monday night, which drew a five-minute major and a game misconduct. The league, in a video explaining its rationale for suspending four games, said Rempe flared his left elbow up and out in dangerous fashion in order to make contact rather than missing completely.

Siegenthaler was injured on the play and did not return.

Rempe forfeits $17,083 in salary as part of the suspension. He’ll miss games at Carolina, Tampa Bay and Pittsburgh and at home against the New York Islanders before being eligible to come back March 19 against Winnipeg.

• The Nashville Predators will be without defenseman Dante Fabbro for two to three weeks because of an upper-body injury.

The Predators updated Fabbro’s injury status as they recalled Spencer Stastney from their AHL Milwaukee affiliate.

Fabbro was hurt Sunday in a 4-3 overtime loss at Minnesota, playing just six shifts over 3 minutes, 8 seconds. He signed a one-year, $2.5 million contract at the NHL trade deadline for the 2024-25 season.

COLLEGES

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Clemson fired women’s basketball coach Amanda Butler after six seasons and just one NCAA Tournament appearance.

Butler went 81-106 in her six seasons, including 32-75 in the Atlantic Coast Conference. The Tigers were 12-19 and 5-13 in the ACC this year.

Their lone NCAA appearance came in Butler’s first season, in 2019. It was Clemson’s first March Madness appearance in 17 years and she was named ACC coach of the year for the accomplishment.

BASKETBALL

NBA: Jamahl Mosley made the Orlando Magic a contender. And the Magic want to see what the coach will do next.

Mosley and the playoff-contending Magic — on pace for their best season in 13 years — have agreed on an extension that keeps him under contract in Orlando through the 2027-28 season, the team announced.

Mosley is in his third season with Orlando. This year’s team, with All-Star second-year forward Paolo Banchero and rising star Franz Wagner leading a young core, began the day atop the Southeast Division with a 37-28 record and solidly in position for what would be Orlando’s first playoff berth since 2020.

• Stephen Curry was cleared to resume on-court activity as he recovers from his latest right ankle sprain, and if all goes well could rejoin the Golden State Warriors for practice Friday in Los Angeles.

Curry is scheduled to be examined again after the Friday workout. He will train in the Bay Area until then, missing Wednesday’s game at Dallas. The Warriors play at the Lakers on Saturday night.

An MRI on Curry’s ankle last week revealed no structural damage.

The two-time MVP was hurt late in the fourth quarter of last Thursday’s loss to the Chicago Bulls. Curry rolled the ankle driving to the basket, then limped off and headed to the locker room.

TENNIS

FRENCH OPEN: Tennis fans hoping to get tickets for this year’s French Open will only be able to buy them using an official application on their phones, the French tennis federation said.

All fans attending the May 26-June 9 clay-court tournament must be equipped with a Roland Garros-named app on their phones, where the tickets will be stored.

There will be no more paper tickets, the the FFT said, adding that the initiative will reduce the time spent queuing.

The Court Suzanne Lenglen, the second-biggest court in the grounds, will also have a retractable roof this year to enable play during bad weather. The Court Philippe Chatrier — the main court — already has a retractable roof and will hold 11 evening sessions this year.

Another change for the 2024 tournament sees the qualifying rounds played on Suzanne Lenglen from May 20-24.

SOCCER

FIRING: Celta Vigo has fired coach Rafa Benítez after winning just five league games this season.

The Spanish club announced the decision, thanking the former Liverpool and Real Madrid manager for “eight months of absolute dedication and total commitment” but saying he fell short of obtaining “the results expected.” His contract was to 2026.

Celta lost 4-0 to league leader Madrid on Sunday and is 17th in the Spanish league, one place above the relegation zone with 10 matches remaining.

The 63-year-old Spaniard was also fired by Premier League side Everton after 200 days in early 2022.

PREMIER LEAGUE: Antoine Griezmann is expected to return to Atletico Madrid’s lineup in the Champions League match against Inter Milan on Wednesday after recovering from an ankle injury.

Griezmann had been nursing a right ankle sprain sustained in the first leg in Italy three weeks ago. The France international practiced normally for the second straight day on Tuesday and is set to make it back to the starting 11 of Coach Diego Simeone.

PAN-AM GAMES

LIMA: Lima was selected to host the 2027 Pan-American Games, the second time in less than a decade that Peru’s capital will stage the biggest multisports event in the Americas.

Lima, which hosted in 2019, received 28 of 40 votes from members of organizing body Panam Sports to beat Paraguayan capital Asunción.

The 2027 edition was initially scheduled for the Colombian city of Barranquilla, which was removed as host because of financial problems.

