New York Yankees star Aaron Judge expects to be ready for Opening Day on March 28 after an MRI exam of his abdomen.

Judge started feeling discomfort with his abdomen during his swing’s follow-through about a week ago and the 31-year-old has not taken on-field batting practice the past few days. He lasted played Sunday, striking out in both at-bats, and said he expects to resume swinging a bat this week.

“We ran tests. Everything comes back good,” Judge said Tuesday, one day after the MRI. “A little banged up. The most important thing is Opening Day, and I rather take some days now and be smart about it.”

Judge is “pretty sure” he will ready for the opener at Houston. He continues defensive drills and running.

Yankees Manager Aaron Boone said while the team still was awaiting tests on the right elbow of AL Cy Young Award winner Gerrit Cole, it would be difficult for the ace to build up enough to start the opener.

Judge missed 42 games last season with a torn ligament in his right big toe, an injury sustained when he ran into Dodger Stadium’s right-field fence on June 3, He started his off-season hitting program in November.

METS: Former New York Mets and Yankees star Darryl Strawberry is recovering from a heart attack and is at SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital.

Mets spokesman Jay Horwitz said that Strawberry was stricken Monday, a day before the eight-time All-Star’s 62nd birthday.

Strawberry posted a photo of himself at the hospital on Instagram and wrote: “I am so happy and honored to report that all is well.”

“So thankful for the medical team and staff at St. Joseph West in Lake St. Louis for responding so quickly and bringing me through a stent-procedure that has brought my heart to total restoration!!!” Strawberry added.

Strawberry, who lives in O’Fallon, Missouri, is resting comfortably, Horwitz said.

The Mets will retire Strawberry’s No. 18 on June 1, after retiring Dwight Gooden’s No. 16 on April 14. The pair led the team to the 1986 World Series title.

RAYS: Right-hander Taj Bradley was scratched from a scheduled start at Sarasota, Florida, and sent for an MRI after experiencing pectoral tightness while warming up.

The Rays were relying on the 22-year-old Bradley to win a job in the starting rotation.

Manager Kevin Cash said he’s optimistic the injury to Bradley’s right pectoral muscle was caught before it becomes serious, according to the Tampa Bay Times. Cash said he should know more Wednesday.

Bradley threw more than 50 pitches in his only start this spring training.

