SANFORD – Barbara Dias, 98, of Sanford, died of complications of a fall from her wheelchair at Pinnacle Rehab where she had resided for the past nine months.

She graduated from Sanford High School in the class of 1943. She was Head Majorette for the high school band and received the Tribune Cup for “Character, Leadership and Highest Mental and Physical Achievement”.

﻿She was predeceased by her husband of nearly 60 years, Anthony “Tony” Dias.

She is survived by three daughters, Susan Ackley and husband Tom of Fryeburg, Nikki Clevenger and husband Carl of Cameron Park, Calif. and Jill Dias and husband Tom Wozniak of Sanford; granddaughters Toni Andersen and husband Dan of Cameron Park, Calif. and Katie Ackley of Old Orchard Beach; and great-granddaughters Carlee Andersen, Jackson Andersen and Penelope Andersen all from Cameron Park, Calif.

She was a lifelong communicant at St. Georges Episcopal Church where she was on the alter guild and sang in the choir. Other interests included Girl scout leader and Director of Bauney Beg Girl Scout Camp, downhill and cross country skiing, tennis, running, biking, hiking, walking and was a member of the National Ski Patrol. She was a member of the Appalachian Club and worked on maintaining a section of the trail with her dear friend, Thelma Thomas, and others, well into her 80s. She canoed the Allagash Wilderness Waterway with family and friends from beginning to end. She taught baton to young girls for many years.

Barbara and Tony met while he was stationed at the Sanford Airport with the U.S. Navy. She was a USO girl and they fell in love and lived a fairy tale life together for nearly 60 years. While hunting with Tony she tagged a “biggest buck in Maine” deer. The had a second home in Rangeley where everyone was welcome to ski or fish. Barbara loved to entertain friends.

A memorial service will be held at St Georges Episcopal Church in Sanford on Tuesday March 19 at 2:30 p.m.

In lieu of flowers,

donations can be made to:

Canine Companions for Independence

P.O. Box 446

Santa Rosa, CA 95402-0446

