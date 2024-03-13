PORTLAND – Leona M. (Zelkan) Klejnot, 92, of Portland, passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family and friends on March 3, 2024. Until the end, Leona maintained the kind, compassionate, and independent nature that were the hallmarks of her long life.

Born in Somerset Junction, she attended Brownville Junction schools, graduating in 1949. Excited to move to Portland upon graduation, Leona spent many years managing the Strand and Empire theaters on Congress Street, where she was well-loved by employees and moviegoers alike, often making lifelong friends.

Leona was an extraordinary friend. Time spent visiting, baking, sharing holiday treats, and hosting celebrations were important, and she made each friend feel special.

Leona was an avid reader, knitter, lover of animals, the beach, and shoes. Always a book or knitting needles in hand; if she wasn’t reading her favorite authors, she was knitting a baby afghan for a new little one. Many cat friends made their way to her front door, where they were fed, and many times adopted.

Ocean Park was her special place; the days spent there with family and friends are forever etched in our hearts. And then there were the shoes. Downtown Congress Street shoe stores had a loyal friend in Leona. Always stylish, her shoe collection represented several decades of style that reflected her timeless elegance and grace.

Leona was predeceased by her husband of almost 40 years, Andrew J. Klejnot; her parents Lewis and Aldea Zelkan; her brother, Joseph “Buddy” Zelkan and his wife Virginia.

She is survived by daughter, Julianna and husband Stuart Fishman of California, daughter, Catherine and husband Toby St. Pierre; granddaughter, Catherine and husband Tyler Hadyniak, granddaughter, Emma and husband Daniel Galante; great-granddaughter, Sophia Hadyniak and great-grandson, Louis Galante, all of Maine. Leona also left behind six nieces and nephews; and close friends who held a special place in her heart.

A celebration of life is planned for the spring. Messages and memories may be shared with her family on the tribute wall of kileyandfoley.com.