SOUTH PORTLAND – Mary A. Kane, 91, formerly of Country Club Road, died peacefully on Saturday, March 9, 2024, at her son’s home surrounded by her loving family.

Mary was born in Portland on August 31, 1932, the daughter of the late Joseph F. and Sarah (Donahue) Coyne. She attended local schools and graduated from Cathedral High School in the class of 1949.

Mary married the love of her life, Vincent W. Kane, at St. Dominic’s Church in Portland, Maine on Nov. 22, 1952. Together, Mary and Vince had eight children, which Mary worked full-time caring for. Early in her marriage, she also took care of her younger brothers when her mother passed away at a young age.

A meticulous seamstress, Mary took on many projects, including clothes for her children, her own square dance clothes and sewing and embroidering Irish step-dance costumes. Mary enjoyed knitting and crocheting – making hats, mittens, and Christmas stockings for all of her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. In her spare time, Mary was a fierce tennis competitor and she and Vince were once state champions at the Maine Senior Games. Mary was an avid swimmer – swimming daily for years at their lake home in Limington, Maine. She and Vince also spent many years square dancing and round dancing. Always willing to help others, Mary volunteered at St. Matthew’s Food Pantry in Limerick, Maine. Over the years, Mary was a eucharistic minister, a CCD teacher, and a lifetime communicant of Portland, Maine churches and, later in life, at St. Matthew’s Catholic Church in Limerick.

Mary was predeceased by her loving husband of 71 years, Vincent W. Kane; four brothers, Vincent, Jack, Joseph, and Francis Coyne. She is survived by three sons, Christopher and Cindy Kane of Saco, Timothy and Nancy Kane of Massachusetts, Stephen and Tracy Kane of Massachusetts, five daughters, Sarah and Rick Hulbert of Gorham, Regina and Francis Gorham of Connecticut, Kathleen and Peter Papile of Massachusetts, Loretta Kane of Massachusetts, Jennifer and Todd Sinclair of Massachusetts; 25 grandchildren; 32 great grandchildren; a brother, Richard Coyne (Marie), Portland; and many nieces and nephews.

Visiting hours celebrating Mary’s life will be held on Friday, March 15, 2024, from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home, 172 State Street, Portland, ME. Prayers will be recited at the funeral home at 9:15 a.m. on Saturday, March 16, 2024, followed by a 10:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Maximilian Kolbe Church, 150 Black Point Road, Scarborough, ME. To view Mary’s memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com

Those who wish may

make contributions in Mary’s memory to:

Alzheimer’s Association Maine

383 US-1 #2C

Scarborough, ME 04074

