PORTLAND – William “Bill” Murphy, 77, suddenly passed away at his home on Wednesday, March 6, 2024.
Bill was born in Portland on May 10, 1946. He was a graduate of Cheverus High School, class of 1964, and Maine Maritime Academy class of 1968.
He will be deeply missed by his three children, Kerry Murphy, Katie Foley and Karin Banks; as well as his six grandchildren, Kyle, Zach, Samantha, Olivia, Sarah and Bridget. Bill adored his grandchildren and kept in touch almost daily.
There will be no services as we are honoring his requests.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have a commenting profile? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Share your condolences, kind words and remembrances below. You must be logged into the website to comment. Subscribers, please login. Not a subscriber? Register to comment for free or subscribe to support our work.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.