PORTLAND – William “Bill” Murphy, 77, suddenly passed away at his home on Wednesday, March 6, 2024.

Bill was born in Portland on May 10, 1946. He was a graduate of Cheverus High School, class of 1964, and Maine Maritime Academy class of 1968.

He will be deeply missed by his three children, Kerry Murphy, Katie Foley and Karin Banks; as well as his six grandchildren, Kyle, Zach, Samantha, Olivia, Sarah and Bridget. Bill adored his grandchildren and kept in touch almost daily.

There will be no services as we are honoring his requests.

