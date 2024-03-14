Books/Authors

March 21

Philip C. Baker author talk: “Hunger Hill,” 6 p.m., Baxter Memorial Library, 71 South St., Gorham. baxterlibrary.org

Paul Doiron author talk: “Mike Bowditch” mystery series, 6:30 p.m., Gray Public Library, 5 Hancock St. Registration required. graypubliclibrary.com

March 25

Don Perkins author talk: “The Barns of Maine,” 6 p.m., New Gloucester Public Library, 379 Intervale Road. newgloucesterlibrary.org

Crafting

March 23

Resin coaster making: 1-3 p.m., Walker Memorial Library, 800 Main St., Westbrook. 13-plus. facebook.com/WalkerMemorialLibrary

Exhibits/Galleries

Through March 30

“Holding Space: 2024 Juried Student Exhibition”: Art gallery, USM campus, 5 University Way, Gorham. usm.maine.edu/gallery

Film

March 14

“Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret” (2023): Rated PG-13, 1 p.m., Windham Public Library, 217 Windham Center Road. windham.lib.me.us

“She Said” (2022): Rated R, 1 p.m., Gray Public Library, 5 Hancock St. graypubliclibrary.com

March 16

“Wonka” (2023): Rated PG, 1 p.m., Gray Public Library, 5 Hancock St. graypubliclibrary.com

March 19

“Little Women” (2019): Rated PG, 1 p.m., Gray Public Library, 5 Hancock St. graypubliclibrary.com

March 21

“Ferrari” (2023): Rated R, 1 p.m., Gray Public Library, 5 Hancock St. graypubliclibrary.com

“Rabbit-Proof Fence” (2002): Rated PG, 1 p.m., Windham Public Library, 217 Windham Center Road. windham.lib.me.us

March 23

“Wish” (2023): Rated PG, 1 p.m., Gray Public Library, 5 Hancock St. graypubliclibrary.com

Music

March 14

Annie Clark: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. lennyspub.com

Cajun to Bluegrass: 7 p.m., The Frog and Turtle, 3 Vallee Square, Westbrook. thefrogandturtle.com

March 15

Continental Shakedown: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. $5. lennyspub.com

King Day and His New Imperials: 7:30 p.m., The Frog and Turtle, 3 Vallee Square, Westbrook. thefrogandturtle.com

Papa Tim and the Whiskey Throttle Band: 8 p.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com

March 16

“A Night of Jackson Browne”: 6 p.m., The Frog and Turtle, 3 Vallee Square, Westbrook. thefrogandturtle.com

Denny Breau; Mike Preston; Kim Curry: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. $10. lennyspub.com

Nick Bosse and the Northern Roots: 8 p.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com

March 17

Jay Larkin: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. lennyspub.com

Thomas Clukey: Noon, Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com

Sugarbox: 5 p.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com

March 20

43 Degrees North: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. lennyspub.com

Girls Just Want to Have Fun: 80s Ladies tribute band, 8 p.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com

March 21

Brad Hooper: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. lennyspub.com

Evan Haines: 7 p.m., The Frog and Turtle, 3 Vallee Square, Westbrook. thefrogandturtle.com

March 22

Flash Allen Trio: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. $5. lennyspub.com

Mike Maurice: 7:30 p.m., The Frog and Turtle, 3 Vallee Square, Westbrook. thefrogandturtle.com

Mallett Brothers Band: 8 p.m., Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield. $30. stonemountainartscenter.com

March 22 & 23

13Black: 8 p.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com

March 23

Megan Marino, Laura Kargul and Ed Reichert: 2 p.m., Corthell Hall, USM campus, 13 University Way, Gorham. Free, donations benefit Osher School of Music scholarships. usm.maine.edu/music

Steve and Erik Show: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. $5. lennyspub.com

March 24

Off the Charts: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. lennyspub.com

Chris Gendron: 11 a.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com

Theater

March 15

“New Works”: Portland Ballet, 7:30 p.m., Westbrook Performing Arts Center, 471 Stroudwater St. $40, $35 seniors and students, $18 ages 12 and under. portlandballet.org

Saturday 3/16

“The Sleeping Beauty”: Building Ballet, 11 a.m., Westbrook Performing Arts Center, 471 Stroudwater St. $23, $12 ages 12 and under. porttix.com

Through March 17

“Be More Chill”: 7 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, 5 p.m. Sunday, Schoolhouse Arts Center, 16 Richville Road, Standish. $26, $24 students and seniors. schoolhousearts.org

Through March 24

“James and the Giant Peach Jr.”: Windham Center Stage Theater, 8 School Road. windhamcenterstagetheater.com

March 22-30

“God of Carnage”: 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, Schoolhouse Arts Center, 16 Richville Road, Standish. $22. schoolhousearts.org

