Southern Maine Community College last week announced the launch of Bed & Butter: THE Hospitality Podcast. Bed & Butter will be an exploration of the hospitality industry hosted by hotel executive Sean Riley. The podcast is produced in collaboration with SMCC’s Communications & New Media Studies program, offering a platform for students to delve into the world of culinary arts and hospitality.

Bed & Butter is expected to serve as a resource for anyone interested in the fast-paced and dynamic hospitality world, including students and young professionals. Riley, who has over 40 years of industry experience, shares his perspective by revealing untold stories, challenges, and triumphs young professionals face as they navigate the industry.

According to a March 7 news release, each episode will provide a backstage pass to the real world of hospitality. It will feature interviews with nationwide hotel company leaders, successful restaurateurs, renowned chefs, and aspiring young professionals. Listeners can expect to gain invaluable insights, inspiration, and a comprehensive understanding of the hospitality industry.

Riley has been in the hospitality business for five decades, managing properties from a 19-room motel to a company with 24 hotels and close to 700 associates. In 1989, he joined Maine Course Hospitality Group, a restaurant company with one hotel and seven restaurants. The company currently has a portfolio of 25 hotels, comprising 10 Marriotts, 12 Hiltons, and three independents. Maine Course also works with third-party investors to help develop and manage hotel projects.

“Bringing together business and education in a collaborative effort will ultimately help prepare students and aspiring young professionals to enter leadership roles in the hospitality industry,” Riley said in an email. “Through my 40-plus years in business, I have built a network of successful people nationwide. I’m now looking for ways to give back to young people interested in hospitality. This podcast is that vehicle.”

Maureen LaSalle, chair of Culinary Arts and The L. Joe Van Why School of Hospitality, said she is excited to offer students a new tool for teaching. “We are thrilled to introduce this new podcast to our students at SMCC,” LaSalle said. “Our goal is to provide our students the best possible education, resources, and experiences. This podcast provides another way for students and the community to learn about pathways to reach their goals by combining Sean’s vast knowledge and real-world expertise with the unique perspectives offered by those already in the hospitality world. We can’t wait to see the positive impact Bed & Butter will have on their learning experience.”

“The interdisciplinary effort between the Communications & New Media Studies program, the hospitality school, SMCC’s communications team, and industry leaders has made Bed & Butter possible,” Riley said. “This unique collaboration reflects SMCC’s commitment to providing students with real-world experiences and lasting industry connections.”

“I am proud to have our Communications & New Media Studies students, guided by Jeff Pierce, adjunct professor, producing this project,” said Kate Sibole, the chair of the Communications & New Media Studies program. “It’s what our students do best–participate in real-world projects that demonstrate their aesthetic and technical skills while highlighting SMCC and the other great programs on campus.”

For more information, visit smccME.edu/bedandbutter. The podcast is available on Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music, iHeart Radio and others. Episodes will be released soon.

Church of the Nazarene plans Easter Egg Hunt

First Light South Portland Church of the Nazarene will host an Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, March 30, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The event is free and open to children ages 10 and younger. More than 7,000 eggs will be filled with treats and every child will get to find one Lucky Golden Egg that can be redeemed at the prize table for a special treat.

Participants are encouraged to bring their cameras, as the Easter Bunny is scheduled to hop in and visit with the children during the event. The event will include a moon bounce, free snacks including popcorn, snow cones and cotton candy. Bags to collect the eggs will be provided.

Space is limited and preregistration is required at www.spcnazarene.com. The deadline for registration is Monday, March 25. All children must be accompanied by an adult. The event is rain or shine. In the event of inclement weather, the event will be held indoors.

First Light South Portland Church of the Nazarene is located at 525 Highland Ave. in South Portland.

For more information, call Millie Axelsen at 207-767-2127.

Bean supper scheduled for March 16

Peoples United Methodist Church will host a baked bean supper 5 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, March 16.

The menu features hot dogs, homemade baked beans, salads, casseroles and pies. The cost is $10/person, $8 for ages 3-12. Peoples United Methodist Church is located at 310 Broadway in South Portland.

For more information, call Becky at 207-799-3416.

Maine students encouraged to enter Upcycle Challenge

The waste management company ecomaine announced the launch of its Upcycle Challenge for 2024, targeted at students from grades first to sixth, and seventh to 12th with the opportunity to win a $250 award in their respective age groups.

The Upcycle Challenge, according to a news release, invites students from ecomaine’s member communities to transform discarded items into fresh, functional designs. Submissions must be made by Friday, March 29, incorporate post-consumer materials, demonstrate ingenuity and functionality, involve students in the process, and receive approval from a teacher or advisor. ecomaine’s Outreach & Recycling Committee will select a group of finalists from the submissions.

During Earth Month in April 2024, the public will have the chance to vote for their favorite designs among the finalists.

“Each year, we are truly amazed by the inventive ideas presented by these students,” said Bea Johnson, ecomaine’s environmental educator, said in an email. “Their commitment to reducing waste in landfills and their exceptional creativity result in incredible, functional, and resourceful designs.”

Previous iterations of the Upcycle Challenge have witnessed entries such as a working chandelier crafted from old plastic bottles, a bike rack created from repurposed bicycles, fashionable garments made from plastic and discarded fabrics, hair scrunchies repurposed from old clothing, furniture made out of old tires, and even movie projectors constructed from miscellaneous discarded materials.

For guidelines, rules, and the entry form, visit ecomaine.org.

