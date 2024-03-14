Cumberland should be praised for its long history of supporting affordable housing, not excoriated by the Press Herald editorial board. (“Our View: Voting against affordable housing? In this economy?” March 10)

The town’s first affordable housing project was 34 years ago, a single-family development providing buyers 20% discounts to market prices, and designed with assumable silent (no pay) second mortgages and 120-day “first right of purchase” for subsequent income-restricted buyers. A pool of qualified buyers was to be maintained by the town, with preference granted to school and municipal employees.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Tim Michalak holds an MBA and has worked in commercial real estate finance for 40 years. He is a 45-year resident of the town of Cumberland.

The town used its own money (not tax credits) to develop senior apartments at Hawthorne Circle, primarily for low-income residents. It leased the former Drowne School for a dollar a year so a developer could build low-income housing for seniors. Town land was donated near Bruce Hill so Habitat for Humanity homes could be constructed. Zoning was relaxed for two affordable housing projects at Bud’s Trail and Castle Rock, as well as for budget-friendly apartments at Emerald Commons. Income restrictions were placed on a portion of units at Cumberland Foreside Village Apartments.

Mobile homes housing provide housing at the Cumberland Fairgrounds. Finally, Cumberland loosened restrictions on accessory dwelling units, so if a web search is performed today, a one-bedroom unit for $1,699 per month on Tuttle Road and another for $1,350 per month on Blackstrap Road appear.

While the Press Herald editorial used averages to portray the town as exclusively wealthy, its income is diverse. The town’s housing taskforce report cites census data that shows 13% of its residents earn less than $50,000; 38% earn less than $100,000. Cumberland residents have to work hard to pay property taxes and are aware they will have to absorb 100% of the cost of a new school.

According to USAFacts, Maine’s property tax as a percentage of income is the country’s highest at 5.21%; many Cumberland residents pay double that. While it has been said that the tax impact of the failed Drowne Road housing proposal would be only $1.50 per $100,000, that estimate is reliant on TIF funds from another project to pay $3 million to relocate two excellent baseball fields.

Environmentally, the location fails. Excess greenhouse gases would be emitted in destroying and relocating the ballfields. Environmentally friendly development is close to public transportation, grocery stores and places of work – all generally far from Cumberland Center. Municipal and school employees who work in town would earn too much: only beginning teachers qualify, and a proposed federal law would move starting teacher pay to $60,000, above the $49,000 single-apartment limit.

By one estimate, the average police officer salary in Maine is $61,500; by another, a firefighter’s is $62,000.

While the proponents of the Drowne Road apartments claim that one shouldn’t have to pay $820,000 to buy a home in Cumberland, a review of Zillow.com shows many homes in town that have recently sold in the $300,000 range. Moreover, they dismiss concerns about project density, but a review of the developer’s website shows that, out of 18 of their projects, only two exceed 100 units and neither of them are sited in a rural location such as Cumberland’s.

People came to this country, and continue to come, to escape religious and governmental persecution, to find freedom, to conduct their own business, pay their bills and taxes, worship freely and be left alone. It used to be the press would celebrate citizens’ freedom, not persecute them for exercising their constitutional right.

Instead of stirring up class warfare and hate, the Press Herald should review of the facts and history of Cumberland’s legitimate and worthy efforts to provide affordable housing.

