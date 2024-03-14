Gorham haddock dinner – Friday, March 15, 5-6:30 p.m., St. Anne’s Knights of Columbus, 299 Main St., Gorham. Baked haddock, mashed potatoes, coleslaw, peas, roll and dessert. $14; $6 pizza for kids. Takeout available, no drive-thru.

Free corned beef dinner – Saturday, March 16, 4:30 p.m., FBC Westbrook, 733 Main St., Westbrook. Traditional St. Paddy’s corned beef dinner.

Senior lunch – Wednesday, March 20, noon, St. Anne’s Church, 299 Main St., Gorham. Social time at 11:30 a.m. $4 suggested donation.

Community meal – Wednesday, March 20, 5-6 p.m., Westbrook Community Center, 426 Bridge St., Westbrook. Face masks and social distancing.

March pie supper – Saturday, March 23, 4:30-6 p.m., Casco Village Church, United Church of Christ, 941 Meadow Road, Casco. Pizza, chicken, pork, beef, spaghetti, shepherd’s and more pies. Salads and dessert. $12, $5 ages 8 and under.

Buxton haddock supper buffet – Saturday, March 30, 5 p.m., Living Waters Church, 197 Parker Farm Road, Buxton. $10 suggested donation, $5 children, $20 family. Takeout available.

