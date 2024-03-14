March Meltdown

fun this Friday

Hot cocoa and snacks, pizza, crafts, games and face painting will be part of the March Meltdown event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, March 15, at the Walker Street field.

Westbrook police will participate in the event, sponsored by Avesta Housing.

“Melt boredom away with us,” the police department wrote on its Facebook page.

Ziti for seniors,

Mailhot performs

Westbrook Senior Citizens will be served baked ziti and musician Marc Mailhot will perform when the group meets at noon on Monday, March 18, at Westbrook Community Center, 426 Bridge St.

Meal reservations are due immediately by calling Carol Sue Hayden at 854-2112.

Two former Post 62

commanders die

Two of American Legion Post 62’s former commanders have died, according to Commander Dennis Marrotte. Thomas Caron, 91, died Feb. 26 and Robert Barton, 94, died last week.

Post 62 performed a ceremony with taps for Caron at a funeral home in Portland Tuesday followed by a funeral Mass Wednesday at St. Hyacinth Church in Westbrook.

For Barton’s service, visiting hours are from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 14, at Dolby Blais Segee Funeral Home, 35 Church St. A funeral service will be Friday at 11 a.m.

50 years ago

The American Journal reported on March 20, 1974, that a police patrol officer reported a possible streaker was heading at 3 p.m. towards Portland and Portland police made three arrests. In a separate Westbrook incident, a streaker was reported in Shakey’s Pizza Parlor on Main Street, but had streaked out of sight when police arrived.

