No remorse from presidential candidate

To the editor,

In October 1973, Spiro Agnew resigned as vice president of the United States because he had committed income tax evasion and was facing charges of political corruption. The Republican party took action and Agnew knew enough to leave office and never run again.

In 2016, President-elect Trump paid $25 million to victims who suffered financial hardship from his fake Trump University scheme. He showed no remorse.

In May 2023, the twice impeached ex-president was found liable for sexually abusing and defaming E. Jean Carroll. He showed no remorse. According to reports, Federal Judge Lewis Kaplan ruled in August 2023 that the jury verdict showed Carroll’s rape allegation was “substantially true” and dismissed Trump’s lawsuit.

By September 2021, Trump was found guilty of continued defamation. He showed no remorse.

February 2024, guilty again. Trump, his company and others fraudulently inflated assets to boost his net worth and get financial perks. He showed no remorse.

March 2024, a veteran of 4,000-plus legal cases in U.S, federal and state courts, including battles with casino patrons, million-dollar lawsuits, personal defamation lawsuits, and over 100 business tax disputes, candidate Trump resorts to lies, evasion, and threats as he awaits four criminal trials. He shows no remorse. He promises revenge.

Joanne Hulsey

Kennebunk

