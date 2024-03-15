Armand “Joe” Janelle was … a father, a husband for 64 years, a son, a brother, a father-in-law, an uncle, a nephew, a-son in-law, a friend, a good neighbor, compassionate, a machinist, a millworker, an inventor, an electrician, a television repairman, a musician, a singer, a tinkerer, a caregiver, a sufferer in great pain, a hard worker, self taught, a provider, a good bowler, an avid C.B. enthusiast, all these things and more.

HE WAS A GOOD MAN

Now he can rest.

He was predeceased by his son, David Janelle in 2014; by his four brothers, Lucien Janelle, Renald Janelle, Raymond Janelle, and Marcel Janelle; and by his four sisters, Claire Cyr, Bertha Dubois, Jeanne Boudreau, and Helen Lavigne.

He is survived by his wife, Simone Janelle; by his son, William Janelle and wife Lorraine; by his sister, Priscilla Strunk; as well as by several nieces and nephews.

Visiting hour will be 4 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 19, 2024, at Cote Funeral Home, 87 James St., Saco. A graveside service will take place the following day at 11 a.m., on Wednesday, March 20, 2024 at St. Joseph Cemetery, Biddeford.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital by clicking on the following link: https://www.stjude.org/donate/donate-to-st-judetoday.html Or to the Animal Welfare Society in Kennebunk by clicking on the following link: https://animalwelfaresociety.org/give/

